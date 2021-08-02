Logistics Robots Market in Industrial Machinery Industry | Technavio

Understand driving forces behind the logistics robots market and target potential customers.

The COVID-19 impact report on the logistics robots market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating resilient business models in the face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Recognizing the existing business model

Identifying potential disruptions

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

ABB Ltd.

The company provides comprehensive range of logistics automation solutions for accurate order picking, singling individual packages out of large volumes moving at great speed, and efficiently handling the most complex pallet loads.

B2A Technology SAS

The company provides logistics robot solutions to easily carry materials and packages from one place to another.

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

The company offers intralogistics and materials handling of heavy-load materials.

participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/logistics-robots-market-industry-analysis

Logistics Robots Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Logistics robots market is segmented as below:

Application

Indoor and Outdoor Logistics



Factory Logistics

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The logistics robots market is driven by better ROI offered by logistics robots. In addition, the implementation of stringent health and safety regulations is expected to trigger the logistics robots market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 31% during the forecast period.

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41088

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

