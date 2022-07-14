Logistics Robots Market size to grow by USD 6.42 billion, 48% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

Five Forces Analysis

Threat of substitutes: There are few substitutes for logistics robots such as cobots, automated warehousing, artificial intelligence (AI), and robotic process automation in terms of applications. End users have few options to choose from for a particular application or usage. However, toward the end of the forecast period, the threat of substitutes will be moderate, as logistics robots will become more affordable due to reduced component prices and improved technological advances.

Vendor Insights

The logistics robots market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ABB Ltd.

B2A Technology SAS

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

KION GROUP AG

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

OMRON Corp.

Teradyne Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Toyota Industries Corp.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the logistics robots market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 48% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the two major markets in APAC. The presence of component manufacturers offering advanced sensor technologies at low costs will drive the logistics robots market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The logistics robots market share growth in the indoor and outdoor logistics segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment will be driven by factors such as an increase in the adoption of logistics robots by end-users, such as warehouses, airports, harbors, logistics centers for parcel and mail orders, trans-shipment centers, and public buildings.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The good ROI offered by logistics robots is driving the logistics robots market growth. Logistics robots provide advantages such as low cost of equipment, adoption of advanced technologies such as machine learning logic, and the adoption of automation and robotics due to the rise of labor costs and stringent regulations in difficult working conditions.

Logistics Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.24% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 6.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 27.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., B2A Technology SAS, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KION GROUP AG, Midea Group Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., Teradyne Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Toyota Industries Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Industrial machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Indoor and outdoor logistics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Indoor and outdoor logistics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Indoor and outdoor logistics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Factory logistics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Factory logistics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Factory logistics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 40: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 41: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 43: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 44: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 46: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 47: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 48: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Alstef Group

Exhibit 50: Alstef Group - Overview



Exhibit 51: Alstef Group - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Alstef Group - Key offerings

10.5 Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Exhibit 53: Clearpath Robotics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Clearpath Robotics Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 55: Clearpath Robotics Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 KION GROUP AG

Exhibit 60: KION GROUP AG - Overview



Exhibit 61: KION GROUP AG - Business segments



Exhibit 62: KION GROUP AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: KION GROUP AG - Segment focus

10.8 MIDEA GROUP

Exhibit 64: MIDEA GROUP - Overview



Exhibit 65: MIDEA GROUP - Business segments



Exhibit 66: MIDEA GROUP - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: MIDEA GROUP - Segment focus

10.9 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 68: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Teradyne Inc.

Exhibit 72: Teradyne Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Teradyne Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Teradyne Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Teradyne Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 76: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Toyota Industries Corp.

Exhibit 80: Toyota Industries Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Toyota Industries Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Toyota Industries Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Toyota Industries Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology



Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 87: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

