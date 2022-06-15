Logistics Services Software Market Segmented by Deployment and Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share, and Forecast| Technavio

Jun 15, 2022, 21:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Logistics Services Software Market size is expected to grow by USD 2.92 billion at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models.
Technavio logistics services software market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape.
Top Key players of Logistics Services Software Market covered as:
- Accenture Plc
- Blue Yonder Group Inc.
- BluJay Solutions Inc.
- Epicor Software Corp.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Infor Inc.
- Manhattan Associates Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
The logistics services software market will be affected by rise in the number of strategic partnerships. Apart from this, other market trends include the Integration of technologically advanced solutions, Implementation of blockchain technology in logistics software.
Key Market Segmentation
- Logistics Services Software Market Split by Deployment
- on-premise
- cloud-based
- Logistics Services Software Market Split by Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
North America will account for 35% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for logistics services software. The market in this area will rise at a quicker rate than the markets in APAC, MEA, and South America.
Over the projected period, the growing usage of transportation management systems (TMS) and warehouse management systems (WMS) software will aid the expansion of the logistics services software market in North America.
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
- What was the size of the global logistics services software industry by value?
- What will be the size of the global logistics services software industry?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global logistics services software industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global logistics services software market?
Logistics services software market research report presents critical information and factual data about logistics services software industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in logistics services software market study.
|
Logistics Services Software Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.4%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 2.92 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
14.53
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Accenture Plc, Blue Yonder Group Inc., BluJay Solutions Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Infor Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Application software market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary 40
- Bargaining power of buyers 41
- Bargaining power of suppliers 43
- Threat of new entrants 44
- Threat of substitutes 45
- Threat of rivalry 46
- Market condition 48
- Market Segmentation by Deployment 49
- Market segments 50
- Comparison by Deployment 52
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 53
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 56
- Market opportunity by Deployment 59
- Customer landscape 60
- Geographic Landscape 62
- Geographic segmentation 63
- Geographic comparison 65
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 66
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 69
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 72
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 75
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 78
- Key leading countries 80
- Market opportunity by geography 81
- Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 83
- Market drivers – Demand led growth 84
- Market challenges 87
- Market trends 90
- Vendor Landscape 93
- Competitive scenario 94
- Vendor landscape 95
- Landscape disruption 96
- Industry risks 97
- Vendor Analysis 98
- Vendors covered 99
- Market positioning of vendors 101
- Accenture Plc 103
- Blue Yonder Group Inc 106
- BluJay Solutions Inc 108
- Epicor Software Corp 110
- Honeywell International Inc 112
- Infor Inc 115
- Manhattan Associates Inc 117
- Oracle Corp 119
- SAP SE 121
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc 123
- Appendix 125
- Scope of the report 126
- Currency conversion rates for US$ 127
- Research methodology 128
Share this article