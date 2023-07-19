Logistics Services Software Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.94% from 2021 to 2026|Increasing adoption of 3PL and the emergence of 5PL to drive the market growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The logistics services software market is to grow by USD 2.88 billion at a CAGR of 8.94% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Application Software industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The logistics services software market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Logistics Services Software Market

Vendor Landscape

The logistics services software market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendor Offering

Blue Yonder Group Inc. - The company offers logistics services software such as Blue Yonder luminate logistics.

The company offers logistics services software such as Blue Yonder luminate logistics. BluJay Solutions Inc. - The company offers logistics services software such as BluJay parcel shipping management software.

The company offers logistics services software such as BluJay parcel shipping management software. Epicor Software Corp - The company offers logistics services software such as supply chain management solutions.

Key Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. These solutions are widely used by large organizations and e-commerce service providers as they are present globally and their employee strength is also high. The adoption of these solutions is increasing among organizations because they enable the control and ownership of the performance of hardware and software and the data generated and stored within the software. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US will be the key contributor to market growth in North America. This growth in the region is due to the increasing adoption of transportation management systems (TMS) software as well as warehouse management systems (WMS) software. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc

Blue Yonder Group Inc.

BluJay Solutions Inc.

Descartes Systems Group Inc.

E2open LLC

Epicor Software Corp

Fishbowl

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Koch Industries Inc.

Korber AG

Magaya Corp.

Manhattan Associates Inc.

Oracle Corp.

ORBCOMM Inc.

Ramco Systems Ltd.

Royal 4 Systems

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Trimble Inc.

WiseTech Global Ltd.

CRM Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing adoption of 3PL and the emergence of 5PL is a key factor driving the market growth.

The various services such as inventory management, cross-docking, break-bulk, kitting and assembling, door-to-door delivery, and the packaging of products are provided by 3PL.

Fifth-party logistics (5PL) solution providers construct, organize, and implement various logistics solutions in the market.

Furthermore, data analytics is added in the logistics software solutions, which helps in getting insight into tactical and strategic decisions to streamline the supply chain.

Logistics software solutions are been offered by many vendors for the real-time tracking and visibility of logistics services.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The integration of technologically advanced solutions is a major trend in the market.

Many end-users are adding logistics software solutions to combat Operational inefficiencies in logistics management.

These solutions are used for transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management.

In addition, AI is used in the supply chain to predict demand, plan demand, and supply forecast, which ensures accuracy in shipping.

Hence, these advanced solutions are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The growing number of malfunction cases related to WMS software is a major challenge restricting the market growth.

These malfunctions are causing monetary loss and order delays for service providers.

For example, The LCBO announced that deliveries were not on time due to the implementation of a WMS solution that helps in providing inventory management.

As a result, small-scale and medium-scale service providers are unwilling to adopt such software solutions.

Hence, these malfunction cases are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Logistics Services Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.94% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 2.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.46 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Blue Yonder Group Inc., BluJay Solutions Inc., Descartes Systems Group Inc., E2open LLC, Epicor Software Corp, Fishbowl, Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Korber AG, Magaya Corp., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., ORBCOMM Inc., Ramco Systems Ltd., Royal 4 Systems, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Trimble Inc., and WiseTech Global Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

