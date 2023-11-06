Logistics Services Software Market to grow by USD 3.22 billion from 2022 - 2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Logistics Services Software Market by end-user (Retail and e-commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, and Others), deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Global Logistics Services Software Market 2023-2027

The potential growth difference for the logistics services software market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 3.22 billion. Rising private equity (PE) investments in the logistics industry are notably driving the growth of the global logistics services software market. PE investments help to acquire assets and are ideal for strong asset-based business models in the logistics industry. Investing in PE can help companies grow their business and achieve synergies from joint ventures (JVs) and strategic partnerships. As the logistics industry requires significant capital investment, logistics service providers are developing innovative solutions for delivering parcels within cities.

Market Challenge

High deployment costs of on-premise logistics services software are one of the major challenges that impede the growth of the global logistics services software market. Logistics Services Software solution costs are increasing because of software licensing, installation, maintenance, hardware, customization, and training costs. Leading market players come with on-premises software solutions for logistics services that are more customizable than cloud-based software solutions for logistics services. Software solutions for on-premises logistics services require trained IT staff with relevant skills to manage and dedicated staff to operate.

The logistics services software market has been segmented by end-user (Retail and e-commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, and Others ), deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based ), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

· The market share growth by the retail and e-commerce segments will be significant during the forecast period. Logistics services software delivers inventory management features such as demand forecasting, inventory tracking, and automated replenishment. Further, logistics services software helps retailers and e-commerce companies fulfill customer anticipations by delivering real-time visibility, automated processes, and improved logistics operations.

North America is estimated to account for 33% of the global market growth during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Logistics Services Software Market:

Accenture Plc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Fishbowl, Honeywell International Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koerber AG, Magaya Corp., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., ORBCOMM Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Ramco Systems Ltd., Royal 4 Systems, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Descartes Systems Group Inc., Trimble Inc., and WiseTech Global Ltd.

Logistics Services Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.72 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

