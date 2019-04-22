LogiTag Medical Solutions Illustrates How to Save $228.6K in a Cath Lab: the Complete Infographic

ORLANDO, Fla., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- How to save money in one of the most complex and expensive medical environments: the cath lab? If your organization struggles with this question, read on.

This infographic compares savings in a 2-room OR suite implementing LogiTag's automatic, digital implant management system to the same suite without the LogiTag system.

How to save money in a cath lab

This comparison takes into account all the variables typical of operations:

Expired inventory (2%)

Interest accrued on inventory (4%)

Cost of items incorrectly attributed to a specific medical procedure (2%)

Time spent by medical staff on administrative duties (13%)

You can see that although the starting point was the same, costs were reduced by 40% in the first year with LogiTag's Smart Cabinet system which optimizes and streamlines processes, alerts to human errors in real time, and cost-effectively manages inventory – all without wasting the medical staff's valuable time.

It is important to note that this infographic depicts a scenario in which inventory is purchased in advance. LogiTag's Smart Cabinets enable a transition to full, 100% consignment. If a hospital prefers to implement a pay-per-use method, LogiTag connects the suppliers directly to the hospital's inventory and provides them with a visual look so that they can monitor inventory levels. With this method, hospitals save the cost of inventory and its management.

https://logi-tag.com/download-infographic-how-to-save-money-in-a-cath-lab/

