Logitech G Establishes Official Partnership with Gen.G to Develop an Optimal Gaming Environment for Professional Play

Gen.G

Jan 16, 2025, 09:00 ET

Logitech G antes up as Gen.G's LCK roster becomes more competitive with the return of Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk for this season's championship run

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports and gaming organization Gen.G announced today it has established an official partnership with Logitech G, a specialist in advanced gaming gear, who will collaborate with Gen.G across the organization to develop the optimal gaming environment for its professional players, academy students, and fans. Logitech G will provide its latest innovative products like the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX wireless gaming mouse and introduce customized solutions tailored to each team.  

Gen.G's esports roster includes its highly successful League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) team along with Rocket League and VALORANT. They successfully re-signed their existing top trio of Kim "Kiin" Ki-in, Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu, and Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon. Additionally, Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk has returned, and new bottom duo Ju "Duro" Min-gyu has joined, with expectations high for this roster. This roster not only shows a powerful team composition but also demonstrates Gen.G's goal to reach further and achieve higher records in the league and on the global stage.

"It's very meaningful to collaborate with Gen.G again after 2020," said Logitech Korea Branch Manager Cho Jung-hoon. "Logitech G will provide innovative support and an optimal environment for Gen.G players to achieve the best results on the global stage, and we will contribute to making a successful season."

"The partnership with Logitech G goes beyond simple collaboration, representing a new challenge to combine the best of gaming technology and innovation with the passion of our players and fans," said Gen.G CEO Arnold Hur. "We're excited about this longer term partnership to work together to provide the best possible environment for Gen.G professional players, academy students, and our fans."

Gen.G kicks off the 2025 season on January 17 with the LCK Cup.

Gen.G

