BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logitix, a leader in live event ticketing technology and analytics, announced it has named longtime sports industry executive Kenny Koperda as Senior Vice President of Business Development and experienced marketer Lauren Ward as Director of Marketing & Revenue Operations. The company also promoted Ryan Sember, who transitioned from a successful career in team sports to Logitix in 2022, and now assumes the title of Senior Vice President of Partnerships.

Logitix Bolsters Leadership Team with Key Hires and Promotions

Koperda brings extensive sports industry experience to Logitix, including his most recent position as the SVP of Ticketing & Premium Seating at BSE Global, the parent company of the Barclays Center, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Liberty. He spent more than six years with the New York Mets as Vice President of Ticketing, Premium, and Operations, where he was responsible for the organization's ticketing vertical. Prior to his time in New York, Koperda led New Business Development efforts with the Minnesota Timberwolves and started his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. In his new position at Logitix, Koperda will work closely with the live events industry to help teams, properties, and promoters optimize ticket sales and revenue.

Ward joins Logitix with over 12 years of experience in various sectors, including the food and beverage industry, sports, and nonprofits. Her recent role at Foxtail Coffee involved leading marketing campaigns and strategic partnerships across 60 locations. She also spent five years with the United States Tennis Association, overseeing annual marketing campaigns and on-site activations at the US Open.

Sember's rise to Senior Vice President of Partnerships is his second promotion at Logitix since joining the company two years ago as Senior Director of Business Development. He works closely with Logitix partners across all sectors, including sports, entertainment, and performing arts. Before joining Logitix, Sember was part of the leadership teams at the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Hawks.

"I'm proud of the culture that we've built at Logitix to attract some of the best in our industry to work with us," said Logitix Chief Revenue Officer Travis Apple. "We are coming off of a record-setting 2023, and adding talent like Kenny and Lauren and elevating Ryan's role set us up for further success in 2024."

About Logitix

Logitix is the preeminent monetization engine and ticketing platform for the live event industry, combining optimized pricing, distribution, and inventory management with real-time insights to help sellers and buyers respond to a rapidly changing market environment. The Logitix vision is to automate the entire ticket life cycle and provide data-driven insights to serve the diverse needs of its clients. The company is backed by ZMC and is privately held. For more information about Logitix, visit Logitix.com or find them on LinkedIn.

Press Contact:

Eric Nemeth

6025022793

SOURCE Logitix