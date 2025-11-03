Logix Fiber Networks Connects Major Wireless Carrier with Multiple 400G Waves on 800G Backbone Across Texas

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Logix Fiber Networks, Texas' leading business fiber provider, has deployed multiple 400G wavelength services to one of the nation's largest wireless carriers. The deployment on an 800G backbone provides the carrier with scalable, diverse, and highly reliable backbone connectivity to support its growing wireless traffic demands.

"This is the first 400G deployment for our wireless wholesale customers, with more to come," said Jim Hintze, chief revenue officer at Logix Fiber Networks. "With multiple 400G waves deployed on an 800G backbone, carriers have the ability to add waves to scale nearly on demand as data usage accelerates."

This agreement represents the largest wavelength backbone deal Logix has delivered to a wireless carrier to date.

The new backbone connections establish inter-market diversity throughout Texas connecting the major metro areas. Designed with survivability in mind, the deployment ensures that cellular traffic remains online and uninterrupted, even in the event of a fiber cut or network disruption. Logix's network design provides redundancy and low-latency performance to support 5G growth and next-generation wireless services across the region.

"Wireless carriers trust us to keep their customers connected to the backhaul fiber necessary for a reliable, strong network," said Hintze. "By investing in expanded backbone capacity and diverse long-haul routes between Texas' largest markets, Logix continues to strengthen the reliability and resiliency of the state's communications infrastructure."

Logix's statewide fiber network spans more than 300,000 fiber miles, with more than 3,000 on-net buildings, coloration data centers and connections to more than 80 data centers across Texas. The company's continued investment in backbone and inter-market diversity is helping drive the next phase of network reliability and performance for wireless, enterprise, and data center customers statewide.

About Logix Fiber Networks

Logix Communications, LP, d/b/a Logix Fiber Networks ("Logix") is a leading fiber-based network infrastructure provider in Texas, offering high-performance connectivity to businesses, carriers, and data center operators. Logix operates more than 300,000 fiber miles, serves over 3,000 on-net buildings, and connects to more than 80 third-party data centers across the state. With a reputation for network reliability, local support, and flexible solutions, Logix is the trusted choice for enterprise-grade connectivity in Texas. For more information about Logix Fiber Networks and its services, visit logix.com.

