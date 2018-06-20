LOGIX Fiber Networks Delivers Flexible, Scalable Data Centers to Businesses Across Texas

LOGIX's robust data centers offer advanced power, cooling and fire suppression systems, extensive physical security and high availability levels of data protection, and a scalable and customized suite of services to meet the unique needs of Texas businesses. Monitored by its own network operations center (NOC), LOGIX's fully redundant network architecture enables uptime performance that exceeds 99.999% uptime, giving Texas business owners and operators peace of mind that their data is safe and secure.

For more than 35 years, LOGIX has focused its efforts within the state of Texas, fully understanding what businesses in the state require. The geographic nuances require strategic placement of our data center locations to ensure continuous operation especially during the hot summers and hurricane season.

"At LOGIX, we take the time to understand our clients' environments and business drivers so we can customize their solutions instead of forcing them to fit into a pre-determined box. By being more flexible LOGIX is able to work quickly and efficiently with Texas businesses of all sizes while providing a more personal touch," said LOGIX Fiber Networks Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Richard Rosmarin. "With our Katy data center well positioned outside of the 500 year flood plain, the LOGIX team collaborated with impacted customers so they were able to completely avoid any downtime that would have negatively impacted their bottom line."

With more than 6,200 route miles of network spanning almost a quarter million fiber miles, LOGIX connects to more than 100 data centers across the Lone Star state, linking business to high-quality services delivered by teams with deep industry expertise.

The LOGIX fiber optic network reaches over 10,000 Texas buildings where we can provide service in under 30 days.

About LOGIX Fiber Networks

LOGIX Fiber Networks is a well-established fiber‐based network infrastructure operator. LOGIX provides highly secure fiber-based data and voice services as well as Data Center access to enterprise and carrier customers. Known for its outstanding customer service and high bandwidth connectivity, LOGIX has developed streamlined and flexible processes to allow customers to focus on their business first. For more information, visit www.logix.com.

