LOGIX Fiber Networks Expands High-Capacity Footprint with New Multi-Terabit Deployment for Leading Global Technology Company

New project reinforces LOGIX's role as the trusted provider of AI-ready connectivity across Texas' fastest-growing data center markets

HOUSTON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LOGIX Fiber Networks ("LOGIX"), the largest independent fiber network in Texas, today announced the deployment of multi-terabit wavelength routes supporting a major global technology company as it expands its high-capacity network infrastructure across the state.

The order provides dozens of 400 Gig waves to enable scalable connectivity between key Texas markets, including Houston, Austin, Dallas, and Fort Worth, further strengthening the backbone powering one of the fastest-growing technology and data center regions in the country.

As AI workloads, cloud computing, and enterprise data demands continue to accelerate, organizations require resilient, reliable, and scalable high-capacity transport capable of moving massive amounts of data with ultra-low latency. LOGIX's latest deployment underscores the company's continued focus on delivering the next generation of optical networking solutions at scale.

"Texas has become one of the most important technology and data center markets in the world, and our customers need infrastructure that can scale alongside their demand," said Greg O'Connor, CEO of LOGIX Fiber Networks. "This delivery demonstrates LOGIX's ability to provide high-capacity connectivity across the state's major metros through multiple 400 Gig wavelength services and reinforces our position as a trusted network partner for the world's leading technology companies."

The announcement also reflects broader trends reshaping the Texas economy. The state has emerged as a leading destination for hyperscale data centers, AI infrastructure, and cloud investment, driving unprecedented demand for robust fiber connectivity capable of supporting next-generation applications.

"AI and digital infrastructure are fundamentally changing the bandwidth requirements of enterprises," added O'Connor. "Our investment in high-capacity services ensures customers have the network foundation they need to support innovation today and well into the future."

With more than 300,000 fiber miles and connectivity to thousands of enterprise locations and 80+ data centers across Texas, LOGIX continues to provide scalable infrastructure supporting the state's expanding digital economy.

About LOGIX Fiber Networks

LOGIX Fiber Networks is the largest independent fiber network in Texas, providing high-performance fiber connectivity, wavelength services, dark fiber, Dedicated Internet Access, Ethernet, and voice solutions to enterprise, carrier, and hyperscale customers across the state. With one of the most extensive fiber footprints in Texas, LOGIX delivers the secure, scalable, and resilient infrastructure organizations rely on to power mission-critical operations.

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John Hall

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SOURCE LOGIX Fiber Networks