Data Center Reviews Honors LOGIX FIBER NETWORKS™ with Trailblazer Award

Recognizing more than four decades of purpose-built fiber infrastructure supporting Texas's digital economy

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Reviews today announced LOGIX FIBER NETWORKS™ received its Trailblazer Award, recognizing companies that have played a foundational role in enabling Texas's digital infrastructure growth.

As Data Center Reviews has watched the expansion of data centers across Texas, LOGIX stood out as a company that has been building, operating, and serving the state long before today's surge in development headlines. For more than 40 years, LOGIX has designed and operated purpose-built fiber infrastructure supporting enterprise, carrier, and data center customers across Texas's most critical markets, including Houston, Dallas–Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio.

LOGIX's network delivers dedicated, symmetric, always-on connectivity designed specifically for the performance, reliability, and scalability requirements of modern data centers and enterprise environments. Just as importantly, LOGIX operates with a people-first approach, backed by local teams who understand the communities they serve and remain accountable well beyond installation.

"As Texas continues to lead the nation in data center growth, reliable fiber infrastructure is what makes everything else possible," said Greg O'Connor, CEO of LOGIX Fiber Networks. "LOGIX was built here, and we've spent decades investing in the network, the people, and the relationships that keep Texas connected. This recognition from Data Center Reviews is a testament to the work our team does every day behind the scenes to support mission-critical infrastructure across the state."

As Texas accelerates investment in data centers, AI deployments, and enterprise growth, connectivity providers like LOGIX play a critical enabling role. While power and real estate often dominate headlines, resilient fiber infrastructure is what allows these facilities to operate reliably, scale efficiently, and deliver on performance expectations.

Data Center Review's Trailblazer Award recognizes LOGIX's:

Deep Texas roots with more than four decades of sustained investment

Purpose-built fiber designed for data center and enterprise requirements

Consistent execution with real, local accountability

A people-first approach in a mission-critical industry

Data Center Review's mission is to help organizations make confident infrastructure decisions. By providing clear, practical insights into the companies building and operating critical digital infrastructure, it aims to remove guesswork and highlight partners that are truly built to support long-term growth.

