LOGIX Fiber Networks Expands to Hyperscale and Multi-Tenant Data Center Growth

LOGIX invests in extended routes in South Dallas and Austin

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LOGIX Fiber Networks, Texas' leading business fiber provider, today announced a significant investment to expand its high-capacity fiber network in the South Dallas and Austin-Bastrop corridors. The expansion features high-count fiber and multiple-conduit routes specifically designed to support the rapid growth of AI-driven hyperscale and multi-tenant data centers.

"The scale of these new builds, utilizing high-count conduits, is essential to meet the massive bandwidth and density requirements of the AI era," said Greg O'Connor, CEO of LOGIX Fiber Networks. "Texas is the fastest-growing market for data centers in the country, and LOGIX is uniquely positioned to support this momentum as we invest to expand our network that already connects more than 75 data centers."

Strategic Growth in South Dallas and Central Texas

This strategic investment targets the growth in South Dallas, where LOGIX is constructing diverse, high-capacity routes serving Wilmer, Red Oak, Lancaster, and Midlothian. These routes provide critical, redundant connectivity from one of the largest concentrations of data centers in the U.S. to the primary carrier hubs in downtown Dallas and Fort Worth.

In Central Texas, LOGIX is building new fiber routes from downtown Austin into Bastrop County to provide the foundational connectivity required for the massive data centers currently breaking ground in the region. The new routes extend the network beyond its current connections at Switch, Sabey, and Skybox in Round Rock and Pflugerville.

The new infrastructure is flexibly designed to serve a growing roster of multi-tenant campuses including DataBank, Stack Infrastructure, NTT Data, and several other major developments currently under construction.

About LOGIX Fiber Networks

Logix Communications, LP, d/b/a Logix Fiber Networks ("Logix") is a leading fiber-based network infrastructure provider in Texas, offering high-performance connectivity to businesses, carriers, and data center operators. Logix operates more than 300,000 fiber miles, serves over 3,000 on-net buildings, and connects to more than 80 third-party data centers across the state. With a reputation for network reliability, local support, and flexible solutions, Logix is the trusted choice for enterprise-grade connectivity in Texas. For more information about LOGIX Fiber Networks and its services, visit logix.com .

For more information on these routes or other LOGIX fiber routes in Texas, contact Mirta Flores at [email protected] .

LOGIX Media Contact:

John Hall

[email protected]

SOURCE LOGIX Fiber Networks