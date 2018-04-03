LOGIX Fiber Networks Joins INCOMPAS

In January 2018, LOGIX completed its acquisition of INCOMPAS member Alpheus Communications, a provider of metro-regional fiber and networking solutions that owned facilities in the Texas markets of Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston (the "DASH" markets). LOGIX now has more than 6,200 route miles of network spanning 225,000 fiber miles, and serves more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers across the state. In addition to connecting to more than 80 data centers in Texas, LOGIX operates its own high-performance data center facilities in the DASH markets.

"As the leading fiber network operator in Texas, LOGIX is a great example of how a competitive marketplace can generate significant opportunities to build strong, growing businesses that deliver innovative wholesale and retail services," said INCOMPAS CEO Chip Pickering. "We are proud to welcome LOGIX to INCOMPAS and look forward to the company's active participation on our board, as well as in advocacy efforts and business-building through networking with other service providers and vendors in our membership."

About LOGIX Fiber Networks

LOGIX Fiber Networks is a well-established Texas-based provider of telecommunications services since 1983. The company focuses on providing highly secure fiber-based data and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers. LOGIX is known for its outstanding customer service and providing commercial services in a few days to a couple of weeks. LOGIX has developed streamlined and flexible processes to allow customers to focus on their business first. For more information, visit www.logix.com.

About INCOMPAS

INCOMPAS, the internet and competitive networks association, is the leading trade association advocating for competition policy across all networks. INCOMPAS represents internet, streaming, communications and technology companies large and small, advocating for laws and policies that promote competition, innovation and economic development. Learn more at www.incompas.org or follow us on Twitter @INCOMPAS.

