LOGIX Fiber Networks Joins Texas 5G Alliance

After completing its acquisition earlier this year of Alpheus Communications, a provider of metro-regional fiber and networking solutions that owned facilities in the Texas markets of Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston (the "DASH" markets), LOGIX has more than 6,200 route miles of network spanning 225,000 fiber miles, and serves more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers across Texas. LOGIX operates its own high-performance data center facilities in the DASH markets and connects to more than 80 data centers in Texas.

"We are proud to join the Texas 5G Alliance, as it is focused on increasing the education and advocacy for the rapid deployment of 5G technology across Texas," said LOGIX Fiber Networks Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Richard Rosmarin. "LOGIX is committed to providing the best fiber-based internet and voice products in both the enterprise and wholesale markets. We have invested significant capital in Texas and our growth plans include additional investments as we further expand our footprint throughout the Lone Star state."

LOGIX Fiber Networks joins the Texas 5G Alliance in coalition with other notable companies, including Carnegie Technologies, Dell, T-Mobile, Austin Chamber of Commerce, Tech Titans to name a few. The organization was created to advocate for the connectivity and possibilities enabled with 5G technologies – a vision shared by LOGIX.

As connections to wireless networks and the demand for mobile data continues to grow exponentially, 5G technology will be critical to maintaining an infrastructure that keeps pace with consumer expectations and technological innovation.

About LOGIX Fiber Networks

LOGIX Fiber Networks is a well-established Texas-based provider of telecommunications services since 1983. The company focuses on providing highly secure fiber-based data and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers. LOGIX is known for its outstanding customer service and providing commercial services in a few days to a couple of weeks. LOGIX has developed streamlined and flexible processes to allow customers to focus on their business first. For more information, visit www.logix.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logix-fiber-networks-joins-texas-5g-alliance-300624783.html

SOURCE LOGIX Fiber Networks

Related Links

http://www.logix.com

