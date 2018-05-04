LOGIX Fiber Networks More Than Doubles Metro Fiber Reach in Texas Footprint, and Brings 100 Gigabit Service to Multiple Markets

LOGIX is also aggressively constructing brand new metro fiber routes in areas with significant business growth, including the Texas markets of Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston (the "DASH" markets). This expansion also includes offering up to 100 Gbps services within and between those key regional and major markets.

"Texas continues to be a fantastic growth market for business, with more companies coming to and expanding their operations in the state. It seems like every day another corporation announces it's relocating to Texas, and all those businesses want fiber-based services and flexible data center options," said LOGIX Fiber Networks Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Richard Rosmarin. "LOGIX recognizes the communication infrastructure needs from enterprise and carrier customers, and we are excited to lead the market in very high-capacity fiber-based services across more on-net and near-net buildings in Texas."

LOGIX now has more than 6,200 route miles of network spanning 225,000 fiber miles, and serves more than 12,000 enterprise and carrier customers across Texas. LOGIX operates its own high-performance data center facilities in the DASH markets and connects to more than 80 data centers in Texas.

LOGIX Fiber Networks is attending International Telecom Week (ITW) in Chicago, May 6-9, 2018. For additional information about LOGIX Carrier Services and 100 Gbps service coverage areas and pricing, contact LOGIX Vice President of Carrier Sales Ryan Lahmann, Ryan.Lahmann@Logix.com or visit us online at https://logix.com.

About LOGIX Fiber Networks

LOGIX Fiber Networks is a well-established Texas-based provider of telecommunications services since 1983. The company focuses on providing highly secure fiber-based data and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers. LOGIX is known for its outstanding customer service and providing commercial services in a few days to a couple of weeks. LOGIX has developed streamlined and flexible processes to allow customers to focus on their business first. For more information, visit www.logix.com.

