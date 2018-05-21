LOGIX Fiber Networks Opens New North Texas Office While Continuing to Hire and Meet the Growing Demand for Fiber Optic Services

Moving into their new space along the Dallas North Tollway, near The Shops at Willow Bend, gives LOGIX a prime location from which to do business. Installers, engineers, sales managers and LOGIX executives all call 2745 Dallas Parkway home.

"We're excited to continue expanding and hiring as we provide businesses more choices for high-speed voice and data services. Most important, we're keeping our commitment to being second to none in customer experience and satisfaction," said LOGIX Chief Revenue Officer Will Sears. "Businesses face fewer choices as the industry consolidates under national telecommunications companies, but LOGIX is proof positive that flexible, affordable and easy-to-implement options are still available."

LOGIX formerly occupied office space in Addison, which also was home to Alpheus Communications acquired by LOGIX earlier this year. LOGIX has more than 6,200 route miles of network spanning 225,000 fiber miles, and serves more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers across Texas. LOGIX operates its own high-performance data center facilities in the DASH markets and connects to more than 80 data centers in Texas.

"We are seeing strong demand from businesses across a variety of industries, and a common thread connecting these companies is the desire for solutions that fit their needs and not forcing them into a cookie-cutter approach," said LOGIX Chief Strategy Officer Richard Rosmarin. "LOGIX is very flexible in how we engineer solutions for our customers, whether it's how we package broadband voice and data services for them, how we support their disaster recovery needs, or that we are happy to work with data centers of their choice. We believe that businesses should never feel force-fit into a technology solution or data center location."

LOGIX continues to aggressively expand its fiber footprint by building fiber parks in non-traditional business centers where businesses crave enterprise-level broadband and data center services, but need a more nuanced or customized approach than national service providers offer.

LOGIX Fiber Networks is a well-established Texas-based provider of telecommunications services since 1983. The company focuses on providing highly secure fiber-based data and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers. LOGIX is known for its outstanding customer service and providing commercial services in a few days to a couple of weeks. LOGIX has developed streamlined and flexible processes to allow customers to focus on their business first. For more information, visit www.logix.com.

