LOGIX Partners With Connected2Fiber To Automate The Selling Of Texas Network Footprint

BOSTON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected2Fiber, The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announced today that LOGIX Fiber Networks, a well-established, Texas-based provider of telecommunications services since 1983, has signed on to leverage The Connected World platform to automate its buying and selling operations for wholesale carriers and channel partners.

LOGIX has been providing both enterprise and carrier clients with highly secure, fiber-based data and voice services for decades and, beyond the offerings themselves, customer service has been a key differentiator for the company. The desire to streamline operations in order to more efficiently and effectively plan and monetize its unique Texas network footprint is what initially drew the organization to Connected2Fiber.

In an early phase of their engagement, LOGIX leveraged Connected2Fiber's best-in-class location intelligence and application suite to more effectively identify their total addressable market of serviceable buildings, including those in close proximity to their network, and subsequently plan network builds and sales force allocation along its routes based on critical insights such as the competitive nature of certain locations.

Now, LOGIX has further invested in The Connected World by automating its communication flow of network coverage to partners and clients. Leveraging Connected2Fiber's robust API stack, LOGIX is now able to communicate its serviceable locations and associated pricing to core partners so its ecosystem of buyers always has access to the latest coverage data that can be critical to securing a deal. Moreover, within The Connected World, LOGIX has activated a partner portal capability that communicates the same, up-to-date building serviceability and pricing information in the form of a highly visual interface that dozens of their agent and wholesale partners can use to query any location of interest.

"Our investment in Connected2Fiber's platform quickly yielded tangible, top-line results," stated Scott Brueggeman, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at LOGIX Fiber Networks. "Selling connectivity services often requires building out and enabling a trusted partner ecosystem given the fragmentation in the marketplace. Couple that with the fast-paced nature of buying and selling network and it becomes clear that communication between partners needs to be rapid, accurate, and understandable in order to maximize growth prospects. Connected2Fiber serves as a core technological enabler for us to transact in that manner."

On the buying side of the equation, LOGIX is now using Connected2Fiber to manage dozens of network partner relationships in a centralized location with seamless reference to existing network coverage provided by those relationships. The ability to quickly and easily determine if LOGIX can service a building through an existing partnership promotes quick turnarounds on existing deal pipeline and an improved customer experience.

"LOGIX Fiber Networks is a shining example of an organization that understands how technology can enable scalable network buying and selling," said Robert Kenney, Chief Revenue Officer at Connected2Fiber. "LOGIX's vision to empower its partner ecosystem through automated communication of serviceability is a remarkable first step in a robust journey of digital transformation, and we're excited to work with them throughout it."

About Connected2Fiber

Connected2Fiber is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers users to leverage that insight to automate go-to-market processes around deal identification, account prioritization, and product pricing. Visit Connected2Fiber on the web at www.connected2fiber.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/connected2fiber/ .

About LOGIX Fiber Networks

LOGIX Fiber Networks is the largest independent fiber network provider in Texas, providing highly secure fiber-based data, voice services, and data center access to over 10,000 enterprise and carrier customers and connecting over 100 data centers across Texas.

With a 35-year history and known for its outstanding Texas-based customer service, flexible and fast connectivity options, and best-in-class reliability due to its built-for-business fiber network, LOGIX offers a broad range of business voice and data options. Services include Business Voice, Business Internet, Business Ethernet, Business Wavelength, Business Voice Cloud, Business Voice Trunks, Data Centers, and Cloud Connect. For more information call 281-336-9006 or visit logix.com.

SOURCE Connected2Fiber