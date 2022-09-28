Logixboard Unveils Real-Time Automated Container Tracking

The latest feature further empowers forwarders and brokers to deliver remarkable digital experiences to their customers, and compete with larger, digital first forwarders.

SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Logixboard, the leader in providing digital customer experience solutions to international freight forwarders and customs brokers, today added real-time, automated container tracking (ACT) to their industry leading customer experience platform.

With the launch of ACT, Logixboard addresses the need from freight forwarders and brokers to simplify the container tracking process and provide their customers with real-time container visibility in a single, easy to use interface.

ACT uses an automated data feed from international ocean carriers and North American port terminals to populate Logixboard automatically, and in real time, with critical container tracking data that most forwarders and brokers spend hundreds of hours manually collecting from carrier and port terminal websites.

Thanks to this new feature, forwarders and brokers will be able to automatically enrich the shipment data they already have, and fill in the gaps in container data where needed, saving them time and helping their customers avoid costly customs holds and container fees.

"Our vision here at Logixboard is to streamline the global supply chain and help create a better-connected world", said Julian Alvarez, CEO of Logixboard. "The launch of ACT within the Logixboard platform, moves us another step toward that vision. Forwarders who provide Logixboard to their BCOs will see huge operational efficiency gains by automating their container tracking processes and eliminating a lot of back and forth emails and phone calls with their customers. And their BCO customers will now have a single place to track orders, shipments, containers, invoices and more, all in one place, helping them streamline how they manage their supply chain."

Container Tracking Made Easy

"We want to give logistics service providers the ability to give their customers real-time container visibility at their fingertips… without having to replace software, or send their customers to yet another system to track containers. In other words, we want to give them everything they need in one place", said Agasthya Upadhya, VP of Product at Logixboard.

"We've seen in the past how freight forwarders have been burned by technology, with lots of money and time essentially wasted. Here at Logixboard, our mantra is to give freight forwarders and their customers a digital platform that is easy to use, almost plug and play. Technology doesn't always have to be hard and that's what we are proving with Logixboard. Our customers and users love our platform. We have direct integrations to CargoWise and Descartes, and we can get any freight forwarder customer-ready in a matter of weeks. We followed the same philosophy when creating ACT. It's so easy to use that our customers can provide real-time container tracking to their BCOs in a matter of a few days".

What Our Customers Say

"I think anytime we can unpack more details and data, that's always a good thing. Our team is having to do this everyday. There is lots of value in presenting this story to our clients digitally instead of having phone calls".

"It's saving time for our team and it's saving time for our clients. There's less email exchanges that we just don't need to have."

"The inclusion of live data and the visual representation of each shipment's individual "legs" has enabled me to provide more accurate estimates."

"Enrichment is valuable no matter what for our customers because it fills in the gaps. For routing it's a nice add for customers. Container stuff is good Internally because operators can just login to Logixboard and check everything."

About Logixboard

Logixboard is the leader in providing digital customer experience solutions to forwarders and customs brokers. Our white-labeled customer experience management software enables freight forwarders and customs brokers to compete and win in the rapidly digitizing global logistics industry. The easy-to-use, great-looking platform enables them to deliver a differentiated service experience; retain more of their customers, and increase their sales. The platform integrates directly with CargoWise and Descartes and can be implemented in less than three weeks, with little to no effort from an IT team.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected] (888) 308-4270

