Logo Brands Acquires Boelter Brands Drinkware

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Logo Brands, the No. 1 licensee for hard good sports products, has struck a deal to acquire the Boelter Brands drinkware and Topperscot lines.

Logo Brands, located in Franklin, Tennessee, is a top manufacturer of officially licensed products for more than 450 teams and organizations, including collegiate, NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS, and NASCAR. Products include chairs, canopies and tents, coolers, totes, stadium blankets and other branded tailgating gear.

Boelter Brands is the sports licensed products division of The Boelter Companies, based in Milwaukee. The Boelter Companies will continue as a design, equipment, supply and fulfillment business serving the food and beverage markets.

This is Logo Brands' first foray into drinkware and holiday items, which will include wine and beer glasses, ceramic mugs, plastic cups, flasks, stainless steel water bottles, mascot inflatables, and seasonal ornaments.

"Logo Brands is an industry leader for new, unique and innovative lifestyle products, so adding drinkware to our line-up was a logical move," said Kris Tally, vice president of sales and marketing at Logo Brands. "We are very excited about this opportunity to be a 'one-stop-shop' for retailers and extend our brand and merchandising options for the consumer."

Current drinkware inventory and incoming orders will transition to Logo Brands' Tennessee headquarters over the next few months. Warehouse operations will be expanded in anticipation of taking over all decorating, shipping and processing of glassware orders in 2021. New designs and product lines also are in the works.

Logo Brands products are available at Walmart, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, Bed Bath & Beyond, Fanatics, and many other major retail outlets, in addition to the company's website.

Logo Brands began in 2000 in a garage just outside of Memphis, Tennessee, as a tailgate chair company. In less than a year, the family-owned company moved into its first warehouse and is now a top manufacturer of officially licensed gameday products.

