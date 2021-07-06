Logo Brands Announces Exclusive Licensing Deal With University of South Carolina

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Logo Brands, Inc. has entered into an exclusive five-year licensing agreement with the University of South Carolina, effective January 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2026. Logo Brands will have exclusive rights to manufacture, produce and distribute officially licensed South Carolina Gamecocks tailgate and outdoor lifestyle products across multiple national retail channels.

The product categories in the agreement include tailgate chairs, stadium seating, tables, canopy tents and soft-sided coolers. Additional Logo Brands products will be used to produce South Carolina's drinkware, blankets, inflatables and other tailgate accessories.

"We are so excited to partner with South Carolina as the exclusive provider for their licensed tailgate products," said Kris Talley, vice president of sales & marketing at Logo Brands. "We look forward to growing the USC business through innovative products, refreshed product assortments, and customization options that Gamecocks fans will love."

South Carolina is the 23rd university to enter into an exclusive contract with Logo Brands to produce tailgate merchandise.

"South Carolina is excited to partner with Logo Brands to bring best-in-class tailgate products to our Gamecock fanbase," said Matthew Bridges, director of trademark licensing, University of South Carolina. "Logo Brands is a longtime licensing partner of the University of South Carolina. During that time, they have established themselves as the leader in this space, and we look forward to continuing to grow together in this partnership."

Logo Brands will make South Carolina tailgating products available through numerous national chains, including Walmart, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, Bed Bath & Beyond, Fanatics and many other major retail outlets, in addition to Logo Brands e-commerce site.

By partnering with Logo Brands, South Carolina ensures that officially licensed tailgating merchandise is widely available online and in stores to Gamecocks fans across the country. South Carolina's athletics teams draw more than 1.34 million fans to its campus for home games each year.

South Carolina teams and athletes have earned 11 national championships since 2010. The school has produced 295 All-Americans and 784 All-SEC performers since 2010. The school is No. 1 in the conference with 1,510 student-athletes making the SEC Academic Honor Roll since 2015.

Logo Brands also has exclusive licensing agreements with the following universities: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Connecticut (UConn), Florida, Fresno State, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Minnesota, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Washington and Wisconsin.

More about Logo Brands

Logo Brands is a leading manufacturer of officially licensed products for more than 450 teams and organizations including collegiate, NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS and NASCAR. The company's assortment spans categories of outdoor lifestyle, indoor living and on-the-go with more than 170 different product lines. Logo Brands began as a family business in 2000 by shipping tailgate chairs from a garage just outside of Memphis, Tennessee. Its headquarters are now in Franklin, Tennessee.

