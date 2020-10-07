LogoJET Opens Office in Minneapolis

LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With significant growth across the country, LogoJET is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office in Minneapolis. The regional sales and support office will serve as the hub for LogoJET sales and service throughout the Midwest.

"We are growing — the pandemic has changed much about the way we live and do business, but it has not changed the demand for customization and personalization solutions," said Susan Cox, LogoJET founder and CEO. "Minneapolis is the perfect location for our new office and service center. We've got a large concentration of customers throughout that whole corridor — down to Chicago and St. Louis."

The two-level office is located at 1618 Central Ave. in Minneapolis and will be a sales and service center location, staffed with a sales team and technical staff soon. Additionally, the new office is equipped with printers to demonstrate UV printing onto a variety of materials and accessories used for printing demonstrations.

Daniel Shamp, who has been with LogoJET for two years and more than a decade in the industry, will manage the Minneapolis office. Shamp has deep experience in the printing and sign industry and is a twin city Minnesota native. He earned a degree in architecture from Iowa State and in interior architecture the Art Institutes International Minnesota.

The LogoJET Minneapolis team looks to hire more employees in the coming year and will be offering in-house demos and hosting events to showcase the newest UV-printing technology.

"The team we're built for the Minneapolis and Midwest market are top notch. Plus, the new location is a great jumping off point as a primary air hub for both domestic and international projects," said Lon Riley, LogoJET vice president and COO. "The new site gives us additional redundancy for parts and supplies — and maintaining stock there to service local and regional clients."

"Daniel's insight into the printing and sign industry is a benefit to the company at large," Riley said. "We are excited to build the team further and have additional staffing announcements in the not-so distant future."

Shamp says the Minneapolis' easy-access location will provide greater in-person service-reach for LogoJET in the Midwest and more. He adds that Minnesota has more per capita Fortune 500 companies in the U.S than any other state with major players in retail, manufacturing and agriculture.

"Our new office/showroom is in the Arts District," Shamp said. "Not only are we looking at servicing our current market, but as LogoJET has demonstrated in other markets, there are so many applications for artists to use our printers. We've got real potential to expand in the arts field in this interesting and eclectic location." (Photographs of artwork created by artists using LogoJET printers are available — artists include: David J. Veres , Phil Lewis and Francisco Vital .)

Shamp said that plans to hire additional LogoJET staff in Minneapolis are eminent. This is the second new LogoJET office to open in the last year. The company has continued expansion plans within the coming months.

"We invite you to reach out to schedule a dedicated appointment with our product and sales specialist," said Cox. "Come experience UV printing capabilities, embellishment techniques and meet a local expert that can answer your questions."

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SCHEDULE A VISIT to see a demonstration of LogoJET printers in their new office in Minneapolis (or in their U.S. office in Lafayette, Louisiana or Bogota, Colombia), please click here .

About LogoJET

LogoJET, based in Lafayette, Louisiana, is a global leader in direct-to-substrate, light industrial inkjet printing equipment. LogoJET has developed printer and ink solutions that provide customers with the ability to print on a wide variety of substrates such as wood, metals, plastics, glass, ceramics, stone, vinyl, rubber and even curved products using simple inkjet technology.

LogoJET's newest advancement harnesses the power of UV-LED printing technology, broadening even further customization capability. LogoJET has established an international reputation as a reliable cost-effective solution for businesses small to large. Specializing in short run, full color decorating, LogoJET continues to develop, market and distribute light industrial solutions worldwide to custom imprinters, promotional products suppliers, distributors, retail golf shops, engravers and the sign digital graphic industry. Over the last 15 years, LogoJET has streamlined its brand to offer the most elite printing solutions and accessory configurations using specialty inks that includes UV curable, eco solvent and even edible ink.

