LogoMyWay Announces Availability of Online Logo Maker

Positive Customer Impact

LogoMyWay has over 35,000 clients and 45,000 logo designers from all over the world. LogoMyWay's focus is on quality logos created by our professional design community. Every logo was custom made by a logo designer. Over the past decade the logo design community has designed over 5 million logos.

The big difference with our logo maker is the quality. Start by choosing from hundreds of custom logo designs created by designers from all over the world, and receive industry-standard vector files you can use on a variety of applications, including business branding materials, websites, mugs, t-shirts, and more. People are amazed at the quality of logos.

If you have any questions along the way, you have a dedicated design specialist you can reach by phone or via email. When you're finished running a custom logo design contest, LogoMyWay's free contract means you have 100% legal ownership of your new design.

Online Logo Maker Availability

The Online Logo Maker is an update driven by customer feedback and is part of LogoMyWay's commitment to delivering products and services conveniently and on-demand. The Online Logo Maker is available at https://www.LogoMyWay.com/logo-maker/

LogoMyWay is featured in Entrepreneur Magazine, CNBC, Columbus Business First, and Huffington Post. Over 30,000 businesses have trusted LogoMyWay with their designs, including Rustic Mountain Memories, Coastline Massage, and Freedom Fire & Security.

Founded in 2009, LogoMyWay is the worldwide leader in digital design. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to cater to the DIY logo maker.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information, please contact:

Joe Daley

614-551-6464

https://www.LogoMyWay.com/contact.php

For more information on the Online Logo Maker:

https://www.LogoMyWay.com/logo-maker/

SOURCE LogoMyWay