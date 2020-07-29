LogonBox Launches Free WireGuard VPN Virtual Appliance

PENZANCE, England, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

LogonBox, a leading independent provider of virtualized identity management and self-service password, reset solutions, announces the LogonBox VPN, a free VPN virtual appliance built on the industry-recognized WireGuard VPN.

VPN stands for "virtual private network" – a service that encrypts a user's internet traffic and redirects it through a remote VPN server. WireGuard is a highly performant and high-speed VPN that utilizes state-of-the-art cryptography designed to run everything from general-purpose VPN tasks to connecting the most powerful computers globally. WireGuard outshines the current leading protocols – OpenVPN and IPSec.

The primary benefit of LogonBox VPN is that it delivers a much-needed management interface and integration with Active Directory. The key features of LogonBox VPN include:

Active Directory integration - centrally manage remote network access to all your Active Directory users using role-based access controls.





Automatic config generation - configure VPN settings with a simple UI then let LogonBox automatically generate the right WireGuard config files for each user.





Simple client setup using QR codes - launch WireGuard clients with one-click using user-friendly QR codes.

With a growing demand for home working the LogonBox team have developed a lightweight, easy to use, free VPN to assist as many people and businesses as possible. LogonBox VPN is the perfect solution for anyone wanting to quickly achieve networked remote teams and secure access to their network.

About LogonBox

LogonBox Limited is a provider of easy-to-use identity management and self-service security solutions that deliver high-value at an affordable cost without compromising the end-to-end network and data security. LogonBox solutions tackle the IT security challenges that businesses face every day, providing customers with peace-of-mind and an outstanding return on investment.

For more information: logonbox.com .

