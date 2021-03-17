LogonBox Releases a Zero-Configuration Client for its Free VPN Appliance and Launches the LogonBox VPN Professional Edition

PENZANCE, England, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon the success of LogonBox's free WireGuard VPN appliance, LogonBox is excited to release an accompanying free zero-configuration VPN client and the launch of the LogonBox VPN Professional Edition.

The LogonBox VPN, a free VPN appliance, introduced complete user management and Active Directory integration to the WireGuard VPN; this latest release extends these benefits further with a VPN client that requires no configuration at all by users. The zero-configuration client can securely download, update and manage WireGuard configuration files on behalf of users, keeping keys and connections up to date under the hood, letting users log on and focus on getting work done.

The LogoBox VPN client is one of the many significant steps in the VPN's product development progress, and its release coincides with the launch of the LogonBox VPN Professional Edition.

The Professional Edition provides a full range of features to ensure convenience and advanced identity protection for small and medium enterprises, freelancers, and remote teams and includes:

Secure multi-factor authentication

Complete auditing

Integration with Azure AD and Google user directories

Full branding to replicate any corporate look and feel, including branding of the VPN client.

LogonBox VPN appliance goes above and beyond WireGuard, offering a complete end-to-end VPN solution that is just as comfortable at home as it is in a corporate environment. The LogonBox VPN appliance is available on all major hypervisors.

About LogonBox

At LogonBox, we help organizations manage and secure user identities with solutions that reduce helpdesk tickets, increase productivity, and secure user access across heterogeneous enterprises.

LogonBox products are available as an on-premise installation on your hypervisor, or we offer a unique managed cloud deployment in a data center near you.

SOURCE LogonBox Limited