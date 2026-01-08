LOGOS Energy Sets New San Juan Basin Records with Expanded 2025 Mancos Development Program

FARMINGTON, N.M., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LOGOS Energy, LLC ("LOGOS", or, the "Company") announced record-breaking results from its 2025 Mancos Shale development program in the San Juan Basin, highlighting continued operational excellence and production growth.

Since the 2022 management-led buyout with North Hudson Resource Partners, LOGOS' operated production has tripled and the company has drilled 28 of the top 36 producing wells in San Juan Basin history ranked by peak monthly production.

The Company's Rosa Unit 756H achieved a Peak IP30 of 26.6 MMcfe/d from 13,721' of completed lateral, the highest 30-day rate ever recorded in the Basin. This milestone follows the Rosa Unit 704H, brought online in 2024, which reached 25.5 MMcfe/d from 13,363' of completed lateral.

In July 2025, LOGOS placed online its first Mancos horizontal well located in Colorado, the Ignacio 33-7 29P. The 9,285' well had a peak IP30 of 19.9 MMcfe/d and continues to produce 10 MMcfe/d after five months online. LOGOS believes these results demonstrate the consistency of the Mancos reservoir across its acreage in both New Mexico and Colorado.

LOGOS' 2025 program included placing 15 Mancos wells online, all executed with outstanding drilling and completion efficiency. In total LOGOS completed approximately 158,000' of lateral during the year, including its first three-mile laterals on Pad 26.

The company's Pad 26 included six wells averaging 13,910' of completed lateral per well and was placed online in early December. Total gross production from Pad 26 averaged over 150 MMcfe/d for the last 12 days of December, with all six wells exceeding 21 MMcfe/d.

LOGOS drilled an additional seven wells in 2025, with a total lateral length over 100,000', which will be completed in 2026. This program included the Rosa Unit 834H, the Company's first 4-mile well which is the longest horizontal well ever drilled in the San Juan Basin with total measured depth of 27,382'.

Jay Paul McWilliams, Chief Executive Officer of LOGOS Energy, commented "LOGOS and North Hudson have been the pioneers of modern Mancos development, proving that the San Juan Basin can compete head-to-head with any natural gas play in North America. Our team continues to push the technical limits of what's possible, from drilling record lateral lengths to achieving basin-leading production rates. The Mancos is now a proven, repeatable growth engine, and I'm proud of our team's efforts in leading this transformation."

About LOGOS

LOGOS Energy, LLC ("LOGOS") is continuing more than a decade of proven success in the San Juan Basin of Northwest New Mexico. LOGOS is a privately held natural gas and oil company focused on the responsible development of more than 240,000 net acres. For more information, please visit LOGOS' website at www.logosenergyllc.com.

About North Hudson

North Hudson Resource Partners LP is a Houston-based energy investment firm focused on opportunistic upstream and midstream energy investments in North America with $2.5 billion of assets under management. North Hudson's current portfolio includes operated and non-operated oil and gas wells across the U.S. and Canada, including the Delaware Basin, DJ Basin, San Juan Basin, the Haynesville Shale and the Montney. For more information, please visit North Hudson's website at www.northhudsonrp.com.

