Logos Technologies awarded $19.4 million by U.S. Army for hostile fire detection systems

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logos Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems of America, announced today that the U.S. Army awarded the company a $19,379,640 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to supply, maintain and operate Serenity hostile fire detection (HFD) systems in theater.

The five-year contract is the newest installment in a long-standing effort by United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) to employ dual-sensor Serenity HFD systems to safeguard U.S. expeditionary forces against radicalized actors.

"By combining electro-optical and acoustic sensors, Serenity can pinpoint the origin of heavy weapons fire and explosions up to 10 kilometers away in any direction," said Doug Rombough, VP of Business Development for Logos Technologies, "and it does so with fewer false positives than standard, single-sensor HFD systems."

The Serenity system weighs only 50-75 pounds, depending on the configuration, and can be mounted on towers and aerostats (and as well as some aircraft). On an aerostat, Serenity can be coupled with a wide-area motion imagery (WAMI) system, providing operators with additional near real-time and archived imagery.

"This way, Serenity can cue the WAMI system to a particular area of interest—say, the location of an enemy mortar team—and then the WAMI system can track their movement across the battlefield, as well as 'go back in time' and discover their initial staging area," Rombough said.

In addition to the U.S. Army, other armed services have expressed interest in Serenity. Company officials also note that the Army Research Laboratory has been experimenting with reducing the size and weight of Serenity and putting it on a gyrocopter as a surrogate for an unmanned aircraft system.

"Given the ongoing success of Serenity in the field with U.S. forces, there's interest in having a rapidly deployable version that can be used by international forces," he said.

About Logos Technologies

A subsidiary of Elbit Systems of America, Logos Technologies LLC specializes in advanced sensors, wide-area motion imagery, advanced analytics and the processing of large, multisource datasets. Logos serves government customers, including the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community and Department of Homeland Security, as well as a range of customers in commercial and international markets.

