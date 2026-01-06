Logosynthesis® Day 2026: Celebrating the Global Momentum of This Life-Changing Care Model

January 11, 2026 | 17:00–20:00 CET (Zurich)

ZURICH and HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Logosynthesis® International Association (LIA™) invites members of the media, professionals from therapy and personal development, as well as interested individuals, to explore the innovative Logosynthesis® model. The model supports practitioners and clients in relieving stress, experiencing greater inner freedom, and discovering new perspectives on life.

Join us online for Logosynthesis® Day 2026 to discover how Logosynthesis® can enhance your professional and personal care practice. Coaches, counsellors, and psychotherapists from around the world will share how they integrate this innovative model into their work-and offer you an opportunity to experience relief firsthand. For details and free registration, visit logosynthesis.day.

At this free international online event, participants participate in interactive presentations and workshops. The practical applications of Logosynthesis® are presented across a range of fields, including stress management, coping with chronic illness, supporting caregivers, and personal development. Presentations are offered in four languages.

Stress is a normal phenomenon of life. However, patterned stress reactions can lead to burnout, relationship difficulties, and health challenges. The elegant process of Logosynthesis® uses the power of words to identify and resolve energy that has become blocked in stressful situations, enabling greater vitality, renewed access to energy, and healing.

"We are seeing growing trust in and increasing interest in Logosynthesis® internationally," says Cathy Caswell, Chair of Communications for LIA™, adding: "Coaches, counsellors, psychotherapists, and educators are increasingly recognizing the potential of this model in how we address stress and unlock potential—both in self-care and in working with clients."

82% of respondents rated Logosynthesis® as 5 stars

55% rated it 10/10 in importance for their personal development

45% rated it 10/10 for their professional practice

Based in Switzerland, the Logosynthesis® International Association (LIA™) supports more than 250 professional members worldwide to ensure the quality and integrity of this growing practice.

