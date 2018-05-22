LogPoint Has Arrived in Boston and Ramps Up for Expansion Across the North American Market

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LogPoint, the next generation SIEM and Big Data Analytics company, has established its base for the North American operations in Boston, MA, preparing for rapid expansion across the market. Since a successful US soft-launch during the RSA Conference in April, the team led by LogPoint founder Soren Laustrup has onboarded senior executives and other key experts for the expansion. LogPoint expects to reach a team of 20 in the U.S. this year.

Boston will be the hub for the LogPoint North American management, Sales, Marketing, Pre-Sales, and Support. The first agreements with larger MSSPs are already in place and based on the response from potential customers, LogPoint expects to provide its SIEM platform to at least 100 U.S. corporations before the end of 2018. While LogPoint is new to the North American market, the company is already serving many European corporations and their operations in the U.S.

"Key analysts, MSSP partners, and customers have encouraged LogPoint to enter North America as the market needs a real challenger. Our platform provides full-blown SIEM capabilities in a package easy to deploy and maintain. And it comes with a license model that is not based on data analyzed or EPS received, but rather based on the number of nodes in a 'all-you-can-eat' buffet, says Jesper Zerlang," CEO of LogPoint.

"Our expansion into the North American market comes at a time where the key elements of our long-term growth plans are aligned. The LogPoint technology and business model has proven its value and our platform in high demand across Europe counting more than 600 customers in all segments."

The power of the LogPoint SIEM platform has been recognized by customers and leading technology analysts for several years. LogPoint has a 4.6 point average in the Gartner Peer Insights review for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and received a Silver Award in the Gartner 2017 Customer Choice Awards, placing LogPoint ahead of the usual vendors in the SIEM market.

"While we are naturally humbled by the magnitude and the maturity of the North American SIEM market, we at LogPoint are challengers by nature and innovation is a key part of our DNA," says Soren Laustrup, Founder and Managing Director of LogPoint Inc.

"We were extremely well received at RSA in San Francisco and its very clear to me that US industry appreciates the flexibility and agility of our platform, the power of our analytics and visualizations and our attractive pricing model."

The LogPoint platform combines the simplicity and flexibility by design with cutting-edge technology, including UEBA capabilities. The simplicity and flexibility of LogPoint do not only apply to the technical platform but also to the business model, which includes a licensing structure that drastically reduces the cost of deploying a SIEM platform whether it is local or global, hosted on-premise or in the cloud via our MSSPs.

