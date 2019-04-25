LogPoint Recognized as an April 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for SIEM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and BOSTON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LogPoint, the next generation SIEM, UEBA and Big Data Analytics company, has been named an April 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM).

"We're honored to be named a Customers' Choice for the second time. LogPoint has redefined the SIEM and UEBA category, and we take the distinction and reviews received, as validation that we are delivering the best SIEM experience in the marketplace today," said Jesper Zerlang, CEO of LogPoint.

In total LogPoint has received 216 reviews on Gartner Peer Insights, resulting in an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5, ranking in the upper part of the SIEM market on this platform as of April 24, 2019. 83 percent of reviewers are willing to recommend the LogPoint SIEM solution to their peers.

The commitment by LogPoint to deliver the best SIEM and UEBA experience is highlighted by high ratings in evaluation categories such as Integration and Deployment as well as Service and Support. LogPoint also received positive reviews for the timeliness of the company's response to customers and the quality of the technical support provided.

"While providing great SIEM and UEBA technology is our key objective, I'm really proud of our ratings in some of the less mundane evaluation criteria. Like our ability to understand and respond to our customers' needs and business requirements. Where would we be without our loyal customers? That's creating the best SIEM in the world," says Jesper Zerlang.

Additionally, reviewers emphasized the value of LogPoint in Evaluation and Contracting, including pricing and contract flexibility. LogPoint offers a node-based licensing model, rather than one based on volume (EPS/GB). This drastically improves the customers' ability to predict and control the total cost of ownership for their SIEM - whether it is on-premise or delivered as a service.

What reviewers said about LogPoint in Gartner Peer Insights:

"The next level of SIEM"

IT Security Specialist in the Finance industry

"True market disruptor who wants to understand the customer requirements"

CIO in the Manufacturing industry

"Great Product. Quick implementation. Save your money"

Infrastructure Manager in the Government sector

"Great SIEM With Easy Licensing Model"

System analyst in the Education sector

For all Peer Insights user reviews for LogPoint, visit:

www.gartner.com/reviews/market/security-information-event-management/vendor/logpoint

For more information on LogPoint's SIEM solution, visit:

https://www.logpoint.com/en/product/how-it-works.

About Gartner Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Disclaimer

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About LogPoint:

LogPoint is committed to creating the best SIEM in the world. We enable organizations to convert data into actionable intelligence: supporting cybersecurity, compliance, network operations, and business decisions. LogPoint's advanced next-gen SIEM and UEBA solutions provides analytics and automation capabilities that enable our customers to securely build, manage and effectively transform their businesses. Our flat licensing model, based on nodes rather than data volume, drastically reduces the cost of deploying a SIEM solution, hosted on-premise, in the cloud or at an MSSP. LogPoint is easy to implement and offers unparalleled time-to-value. The solution is supported by a market-leading support organization available 24x7 to assist our customers and partners around the world. In offices throughout Europe, North America, and Asia, more than 200 passionate LogPoint employees are working in concert with 50+ certified partners, committed to creating business value for our customers. For more information visit www.logpoint.com.

