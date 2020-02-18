LogRhythm Selects Keeper as a Technology Alliance Partner

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , provider of the leading cybersecurity platform for preventing password-related data breaches and cyberthreats, and LogRhythm , the company powering the world's enterprise security operations, today announced that Keeper has become a LogRhythm Technology Alliance Partner. The partnership integrates Keeper's extensive password event data into LogRhythm's security information and event management (SIEM) platform to create a holistic view of a threat environment, allowing businesses to monitor threats more closely and take immediate action to mitigate them.

According to a Gartner press release, "External factors and security-specific threats are converging to influence the overall security and risk landscape, so leaders in the space must properly prepare to improve resilience and support business objectives."

To help enterprises navigate this complex landscape and proactively protect themselves from increasingly sophisticated cyberattack methods, LogRhythm SIEM customers now have the ability to add, analyze and report on extensive Keeper password management data, which more effectively monitors user populations of all sizes.

"Because more than 80 percent of data breaches occur as a result of poor password security practices, organizations now can analyze password event logs in combination with all other security event data — including privileged access, authentication, physical access and more — to help prevent breaches due to weak password security," said Craig Lurey, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder at Keeper. "Using tools like focused, summary trend data and real-time notifications of risky or unusual behaviors, enterprises can mitigate the threat of an internal or external attack with actionable insights."

This partnership comes at a time when stolen credentials play a significant role in cyberincidents. As reported by the 2019 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, roughly one-third of all data breaches involve the use of stolen credentials.

"Passwords are powerful. Jeopardized passwords are dangerous. If a cybercriminal gets access to even one set of credentials, that can set them up to have unfettered access to an organization's environment," said Mike Jones, Vice President of Product at LogRhythm. "Nobody wants to be left wondering if they're doing all they can to protect this data. That's why we're thrilled to partner with Keeper: so we can offer peace of mind to our customers that their password data is as secure as possible."

To learn more, visit Keeper at RSAC , February 24–28th in San Francisco's Moscone Center in the South Expo Hall, booth #2145.

About Keeper Security, Inc.

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is the market-leading, top-rated cybersecurity platform for preventing password-related data breaches and cyberthreats. Keeper's zero-knowledge security and encryption software is trusted by millions of people and thousands of businesses across the globe to mitigate the risk of cybertheft, boost employee productivity and meet compliance standards. Named PC Magazine's Best Password Manager of the Year & Editors' Choice, PCWorld's Editors' Choice and InfoSec Publisher's Choice Award for Password Management, Keeper is SOC-2 and ISO 27001 Certified and is also listed for use by the U.S. Federal Government through the System for Award Management (SAM). Learn more at https://keepersecurity.com .

About LogRhythm

LogRhythm is a world leader in NextGen SIEM, empowering thousands of enterprises on six continents to successfully reduce cyber and operational risk by rapidly detecting, responding to and neutralizing damaging cyberthreats. The LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform combines advanced security analytics ; user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) ; network detection and response (NDR) ; and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) in a single end-to-end solution. LogRhythm's technology serves as the foundation for the world's most modern enterprise security operations centers (SOCs), helping customers measurably secure their cloud, physical, and virtual infrastructures for both IT and OT environments. Built for security professionals by security professionals, the LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform has won countless customer and industry accolades . For more information, visit logrhythm.com .

