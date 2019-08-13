LogZilla Network Event Orchestrator Platform Wins in the 14th Annual 2019 IT World Award® for Hot IT Company

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LogZilla announced today that Network Products Guide, the industry's leading technology research and advisory guide, has named the LogZilla Network Event Orchestrator Platform (LZ NEO) a bronze winner in the 14th Annual 2019 IT World Awards® for Hot IT Company. These industry and peer recognitions from Network Products Guide are the world's premier information technology awards honoring achievements and recognitions in every facet of the IT industry.

LZ NEO triumphs by addressing the pain of server-licensing-exhaustion from traditional log tools and empowering network and security teams to ingest petabytes of data while decreasing their server licensing fees by over 97% in less than one minute. LZ NEO preduplicates network event data before it is sent downstream to any legacy log monitoring tool, placing LZ NEO at the forefront to drastically reduce the ever-escalating server licensing costs, paving the way for big data initiatives, regulatory, and compliance.

Clayton Dukes, LogZilla, Chief Executive Officer, extends the honor by stating, "This award validates LZ NEO as the industry's most aggressive software solution to significantly reduce the crippling legacy log tool costs and free up network resources, allowing enterprise companies to better invest in large-scale data initiatives and business projects."

ABOUT NPG's IT WORLD AWARDS:

As industry's leading technology research and advisory publication, Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision makers and end-users informed of the choices they can make in all areas of information technology. The Annual IT World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America which also includes other programs such as CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Awards, Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards. To view the complete list of winners, visit https://ceoworldawards.com/winners/2019-winners/

ABOUT LOGZILLA:

LogZilla is software company that provides network event orchestration solutions. LogZilla's flagship product, LZ NEO™, empowers enterprise organizations to deploy the fastest per-server network event scaling, allowing the highest data ingestion rates via their patented preduplication. Learn more at www.LogZilla.net or at @LogZilla.

