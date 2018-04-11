LoHi Merchant Bank Expands Team

DENVER, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LoHi Merchant Bank, LLC (LoHi) a leading middle market investment banking firm, announced the appointment of two additional senior bankers. Steve Donelson has joined as Partner and Jeffrey Schottler as Managing Director.

"We are delighted to welcome Steve and Jeff to our investment banking team," said Bobbi Babitz, Co-founder and Partner. " LoHi is excited to recruit such top-notch talent during our efforts to grow and scale our practice." "Steve and Jeffrey will contribute significantly to the scope and diversity of LoHi's team expertise," added Brett Story, Co-founder and Partner.

Most recently, Steve was a partner at Ballard Spahr's Denver office. As an M&A and transactional expert, he brings over 25 years of valuable experience to enhance LoHi's professional profile. Steve Donelson earned a J.D and LLM from the University Denver Strum College of Law in Denver and a MBA from the University of Colorado Boulder.

Jeffrey has served as Managing Director at Colorado Financial, Headwaters MB, and was a founding partner at ClearCreek Partners. In addition, Mr. Schottler is currently a commissioned officer with the distinguished rank of a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army Reserve. Jeffrey Schottler received his MS in Finance from the University of Colorado, Denver and his BS from Colorado State University in Fort Collins and is a Charted Financial Analyst (CFA).

LoHi Merchant Bank is a Denver based Investment bank that specializes in Mergers and Acquisitions, Capital Formation, and Advisory for middle market companies in the technology, media, business services, and telecommunications sectors. Please visit us at: lohicap.com.

