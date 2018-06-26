Lohmiller & Company (dba Carrier West) Partners With Lokal Homes to Use Carrier HVAC Equipment in Colorado Lokal Homes New Home Builds

DENVER, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lohmiller & Company, a privately owned Carrier and Bryant HVAC distributor dba Carrier West, has partnered with Colorado-based homebuilder Lokal Homes to use Carrier HVAC equipment in Colorado Lokal Homes new home builds.

In this highly competitive housing market, Lokal Homes and Lohmiller & Company are recognized industry leaders. This partnership will provide homebuyers with top-rated HVAC equipment when purchasing a premier home.

Carrier is a world leader in heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Carrier is a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp., a leading provider to the aerospace and building systems industries worldwide.

Lohmiller & Company is a privately owned Carrier and Bryant HVAC distributor. Lohmiller & Company has four Colorado Locations serving the Denver-metro area, Englewood, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs. Lohmiller and Company stocks Carrier HVAC equipment, Bryant HVAC equipment, Carrier HVAC parts, Bryant HVAC parts, Totaline, Payne HVAC equipment, Honeywell, bath fans, compressors and HVAC motors and is the top HVAC distributor in Colorado. For more information on Lohmiller & Company, visit www.lohmiller.com.

Lokal Homes is a Colorado-based homebuilder focused on building Condo, Townhome and Single Family Detached housing throughout the front range. Lokal began from a vision created by Dave Lemnah and Ryan Lantz, both having received an eye-opening education from their experience working for large production homebuilders. The business model is "A Higher Standard - deliver a better living experience, designed for the Colorado lifestyle, and offer an elevated set of standards - where a new home has a large variety of upgrades and options included." Currently, Lokal Homes is building communities throughout the Greater Denver, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs areas. For more information on Lokal Homes, visit www.lokalhomes.com.

