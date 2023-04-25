Loitering Munition Global Market Report 2023: Need to Reduce Collateral Damage and Civilian Losses Drives Growth

Apr 25, 2023, 10:15 ET
Having been on the side of military capabilities for several years, the war in Ukraine and previously in Syria have put loitering munition at the forefront. Combining the advantages of a UAV that provides ISR while loitering above an area and the strike capabilities of a precision-guided weapon, they bring many advantages in modern operations.
Loitering munition will complement rather than replace the artillery and infantry heavy weapons systems. Having returned to near-peer or peer-to-peer conflicts, where long-range fires and ISR are key operational elements. Such artillery systems have only been available on the brigade or division level, requiring separate ISR capabilities for these units to locate, identify and engage targets. What the introduction of loitering munition does is that it brings those capabilities to the battalion level making it more effective and flexible.
Nevertheless, someone should not only expect changes in the capabilities of ground forces but also in the naval domain. Loitering munition will be an important addition to the weapons and sensors deployed by surface units, especially those operating in the littoral areas. Similarly, it should also be expected that loitering munition will be soon deployed by aerial, manned or unmanned, platforms. However, their market proliferation pace is not expected to be as fast as for the ground-launched ones.
The market is currently facing challenges due to disruptions in the supply chain, the cost of raw materials and the lack of production capacity from key manufacturers. That will change in the next couple of years and the market is expected to become even more fragmented and competitive as key countries are expected to develop their own indigenous solutions, rather than importing them from abroad. Europe has been one of those areas, mostly relying on the products from early entrants to the market, that is the US and Israel.
Finally, with the exception of the US Marine Corps, which has defined the way that loitering munition will serve its doctrines and therefore established a table of organization and equipment, the rest of the armed forces around the world are still in the definition phase.
The publisher provides a detailed analysis of the Loitering Munition Market to 2031 in terms of technologies, the market landscape, procurement programmes and opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers.
Covered in this report
- Technological background for the development of loitering munition
- Definition of the advantages, trends, opportunities and challenges of the market, as well as how loitering munition will fit in or impact force structures
- Presentation of the market landscape in key countries
- Presentation of the procurement programmes in major markets
- Profiles of leading companies
- Market share forecasting for all segments up to 2031
- Market share assessments per segments and regions up to 2031
Segmentation
The market in this study is segmented by Region, Range, and Launching platform.
Geographic coverage
- North America
- European
- Asian-Pacific
- Middle East and North African
- Rest of the World
Loitering munition market per range
- Short
- Medium
- Long
Loitering munition market per launching platform
- Ground
- Naval
- Air
Reasons to buy
- Insight on the elements comprising a loitering munition, which are potential opportunities for lower-tier suppliers
- In-depth understanding of the factors affecting the market such as defence spending, tactical and operational requirements, and challenges faced by manufacturers that could delay the introduction of loitering munition to a military force, among several others
- Outlining of the disruptions impacting the market and how these could become an opportunity in this quickly changing domain
- Understanding of the wider platform market landscape and its relation to the loitering munition sector, how stakeholders can cooperate to offer integrated, end-to-end solutions
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Technologies and Developments
3.1 Technology overview
3.2 Loitering Munition Development Background
3.3 Technical Background
3.3.1 Aerostructures
3.3.2 Launching
3.3.3 Propulsion
3.3.4 Control & Sensors
3.3.5 Warhead
3.4 Loitering Munition Advantages
3.4.1 Loitering capability
3.4.2 Alternative cost of using PGM and ATGMs
3.4.3 Collateral damage
3.4.4 Stealth
3.4.5 Unpredictable flight path
3.4.6 Organic firepower
3.4.7 Platform firepower
3.4.8 Combined functions
3.4.9 Revolutionizing the sensor-to-shooter cycle
3.5 Operational Concepts
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Key players
4.3 Factors impacting the supply-chain
4.4 Synergies with platform and systems manufacturers
5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors
5.1 Market Segmentation
5.2 Drivers
5.2.1 Lessons learned from recent wars
5.2.2 Man-in-the-loop - Reduce collateral damage and civilian losses
5.2.3 Maximization of the investment
5.2.4 New technologies in ammunition production
5.3 Trends
5.3.1 Integration of loitering munition on platforms and systems
5.3.2 Networking UAVs and loitering munition
5.3.3 Long-ranges in peer-to-peer contingencies
5.4 Opportunities
5.4.1 The war in Ukraine
5.4.2 Loitering munition still at an early stage
5.4.3 Collaboration between UAVs and loitering munition
5.4.4 Opportunities for platform and systems manufacturers
5.4.5 Opportunities for sensors' manufacturers
5.4.6 Common procurement and financial mechanisms
5.4.7 Framework contracts
5.4.8 Mergers & Acquisitions
5.5 Challenges
5.5.1 Defence budgets
5.5.2 Defence and technology culture
5.5.3 Production obstacles
5.5.4 Uncharted supply chains
5.5.5 Electronic warfare and C-UAS systems
5.5.6 Inflation
5.5.7 Energy cost
6 Country Analysis
7 Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2031
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Loitering Munition Market by Region Overview
7.3 Loitering Munition Market Regions by Ranges
7.3.1 N. American Loitering Munition Market by Range
7.3.2 European Loitering Munition Market by Range
7.3.3 APAC Loitering Munition Market by Range
7.3.4 MENA Loitering Munition Market by Range
7.3.5 RoW Loitering Munition by Range
7.4 Opportunity Analysis
8 Market Forecast to 2031 by Range
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Global Loitering Munition Market Forecast to 2031 by Range
8.1.2 Short-Range Loitering Munition Market Forecast to 2031 by Region
8.1.3 Medium-Range Loitering Munition Market Forecast to 2031 by Region
8.1.4 Long-Range Loitering Munition Market Forecast to 2031 by Region
8.2 Loitering Munition Ranges Market by Launch Platform
8.2.1 Global Loitering Munition Market Forecast to 2031 by Launch Platform
8.3 Loitering Munition Launch Platform Market by Ranges
8.3.1 Ground-Launched Loitering Munition Market by Range
8.3.2 Naval-Launched Loitering Munition Market by Range
8.3.3 Air-Launched Loitering Munition Market by Range
8.4 Loitering Munition Region Market by Launching Platform
8.4.1 N. American Loitering Munition Market by Launching Platform
8.4.2 European Loitering Munition Market by Launching Platform
8.4.3 APAC Loitering Munition Market by Launching Platform
8.4.4 MENA Loitering Munition Market by Launching Platform
8.4.5 ROW Loitering Munition Market by Launching Platform
8.5 Opportunity Analysis
9 Market Forecast to 2031 by Launching Platform
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Loitering market by Launching Platform Overview
9.3 Loitering Munition Launch Platform Market by Ranges
9.3.1 Ground-Launched Loitering Munition Market by Range
9.3.2 Naval-Launched Loitering Munition Market by Range
9.3.3 Air-Launched Loitering Munition Market by Range
9.4 Loitering Munition Launching Platform Market by Region
9.4.1 Ground-Launched Loitering Munition Market by Region
9.4.2 Naval-Launched Loitering Munition Market by Region
9.4.3 Air-Launched Loitering Munition Market by Region
9.5 Opportunity Analysis
10 Leading Companies
11 Results and Conclusions
12 About the Publisher
