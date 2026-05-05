Loitering Munition System Market to Reach $6.4 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 11.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Summary: The global loitering munition system market is driven by factors such as surging demand for loitering munition systems in forces of special operations, which fuels the demand for loitering munition systems. In addition, the market is influenced by a surge in demand for land-based loitering munition systems. However, there is a rise in the deployment of antiballistic missile and drone systems. Moreover, the wide-ranging operational capabilities of kamikaze drones for various units and forces provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

WILMINGTON, Del., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled "Loitering Munition System Market by Operation Type (Autonomous and Manual), Platform (Land, Air, and Navy), Type (Recoverable and Expendable), Launch Mode (Air Launched Effect, Vertical Take-off, Catapult Launched, Canister Launched, and Hand Launched), and Range (Short, Medium, and Long): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2026-2035." According to the report, the loitering munition system market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach $6.4 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2026 to 2035.

Request the Sample PDF of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A266195

The loitering munition system market is driven by rising global defense modernization programs, increasing demand for precision-strike capabilities, and the growing emphasis on minimizing collateral damage in modern warfare. Adoption is expanding across military and security forces for applications such as tactical reconnaissance, target acquisition, and precision engagement. The need for cost-effective, autonomous, and high-accuracy strike systems capable of extended loitering, real-time surveillance, and rapid response continues to fuel technological innovation.

However, challenges such as high development and procurement costs, export restrictions, regulatory constraints, and ethical concerns surrounding autonomous weapon systems can limit widespread adoption, particularly among budget-constrained defense forces. Despite these hurdles, the market presents strong growth opportunities through advancements in artificial intelligence, improved guidance and navigation systems, enhanced payload versatility, and extended range and endurance capabilities. Continued technological progress and increasing deployment in asymmetric warfare, border security, and counter-terrorism operations are expected to further accelerate market growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2026–2035 Base Year 2026 Market Size in 2022 $2.1 Billion Market Size in 2032 $6.4 Billion CAGR 11.3 % No. of Pages in Report 412 Segments covered Operation Type, Platform, Type, Launch Mode, Range, and Region. Drivers Technology improvements increasing effectiveness and reliability Opportunities Scaled procurement, stockpiling, and replenishment cycles Restraints Export controls, regulatory approvals, and geopolitical restrictions

Procure Complete Report (412 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/7f2342b6961644931667598ea780ee05

The autonomous loitering munition system segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on operation type, the autonomous loitering munition system segment held the highest market share in 2025, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global loitering munition system market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

An autonomous loitering munition system refers to a type of weapon that can operate independently, loitering in a target area for a period until a suitable target is identified and engaged.

The land segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on platform, the land segment held the highest market share in 2026, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global loitering munition system market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The increasing adoption of autonomous technologies in military operations, including the development of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) equipped with loitering munitions, is contributing to the market growth.

The expendable type of segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of type, the expendable segment held the highest market share in 2025, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global loitering munition system market revenue. However, the same segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.3% from 2025 to 2035.

The canister-launched segment maintained its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on launch mode, the canister-launched segment dominated the loitering munition system market in 2025, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global loitering munition system market revenue and projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.5% from 2025 to 2035.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A266195

North America to maintain its dominance by 2035

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2025, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the loitering munition system market revenue, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The advancements in sensor technology, artificial intelligence, and communication systems have contributed to the evolution of loitering munitions, enabling greater autonomy, flexibility, and effectiveness in engaging both stationary and moving targets with reduced collateral damage. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in loitering munition demand in the emerging markets of the UK and Germany.

Leading Market Players:

PARAMOUNT GROUP

WB GROUP

AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

RHEINMETALL AG

EMBENATION

IAI

UVISION

ZALA

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

THALES

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global loitering munition system market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Similar Reports We Have on Aerospace and Defense Industry:

Aircraft Fuel Systems Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-fuel-systems-market

Aircraft Electrification Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-electrification-market-A07105

Electric Aircraft Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-aircraft-market

Autonomous Aircraft Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/autonomous-aircraft-market-A07121

Aircraft Brake System Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-braking-system-market-A06199

Aircraft Engine Forging Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-engine-forging-market-A265218

Aircraft Electrical System Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-electrical-system-market-A06200

Airport Ground Handling Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024–2033

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/airport-ground-handling-market

LiDAR drone Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lidar-drone-market-A10534

Firefighting Drone Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/firefighting-drone-market-A06280



Aircraft Sensors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-sensors-market-A06225

Ultralight Aircraft Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ultralight-aircraft-market

Commercial Aircraft Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024–2033

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-aircraft-market

Zero-Emission Aircraft Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2030–2040

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/zero-emission-aircraft-market-A11848

Aircraft Lighting Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024–2033

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-lighting-market-A06273

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides end-to-end solutions along with information, education, advocacy, and networking resources to SMEs and early-stage start-ups to bring excellence to their processes. In addition, we offer a nurturing environment required to develop and grow businesses, including business planning; virtual support; market intelligence; acquiring resources; and getting direct access to finance, suppliers, and other experts to boost the growth of businesses and entrepreneurs.

Our bundled and hassle-free business support systems are customized to meet the needs of SME consultants and industry leaders. Moreover, our large network of skilled consultants and experts help start-ups get the business on a roll.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/5918347/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research