LoJack Italia and Europ Assistance Group Join Forces to Help Victims of Car Theft Across Europe

MILAN and IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced its subsidiary, LoJack Italia , has signed a service agreement with Europ Assistance Group , a world leader in insurance and assistance solutions. LoJack Italia will deliver its market-leading stolen vehicle recovery and customer assistance services to car theft victims across the Europ Assistance Group. The new stolen vehicle recovery services will be launched in major cities in over 200 countries and territories across Europe where Europ Assistance Group operates.

LoJack Italia developed a custom platform of Command Center services for Europ Assistance Group customers dedicated to the tracking and recovery of stolen vehicles. Skilled operators will immediately alert the relevant in-country police force where the theft occurred and deliver trained guidance to help in the recovery. In addition, a 24/7 telephone customer hotline will provide crime victims with critical real-time support.

"Europ Assistance Group and LoJack Italia share a common goal in delivering high-quality customer care in the most difficult moments after a customer discovers they are a victim of car theft," said Maurizio Iperti, CEO of LoJack Italia and VP Europe. "To address the widespread and complex problem of auto theft across Europe, our own Command Centers are staffed by skilled, multilingual operators who provide the necessary support to help local law enforcement recover stolen vehicles and restore peace of mind for Europ Assistance Group customers."

About LoJack Italia

LoJack Italia, a CalAmp subsidiary, is a market leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services in Italy and across the E.U., helping over 9 million people protect their assets and vehicles from theft. We have been active in Italy for 10 years and are undergoing a strong growth phase with more than 300,000 software and service subscribers. Today, LoJack Italia is leveraging CalAmp's telematics technology to create a new level of value for the automotive, insurance, and car rental markets and their end-customers, through easily accessible innovative connected vehicle solutions. For more information, visit lojack.it or LinkedIn, Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , LoJack Blog

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. CalAmp, headquartered in Irvine, California, has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack® is a brand of CalAmp and a leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .



CalAmp, LoJack and the CalAmp and LoJack logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp, LoJack and/or their affiliates in the United States, certain other countries, and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

