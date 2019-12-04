LoJack Mexico And Hertz Establish Strategic Alliance In México

Car theft in México has cost the insurance sector approximately ₱1 billion monthly in losses based on recent data out from the Association of Mexican Insurance Institutions ( AMIS ). From April 2016 to March 2019, auto theft increased 50 percent in Mexico according to AMIS. Last year 92,000 cars were stolen while the insured vehicle recovery index was only 38 percent, the lowest rate historically ever recorded in Mexico. Insurance agencies and fleet operators need to identify effective solutions to mitigate the impact these thefts have on their businesses and customers.

"At AVASA-Hertz we are proud to be the leading car rental company in México. We have implemented the most advanced technology in our rental vehicles to provide the best experience for our customers," said the national fleet manager for AVASA-Hertz México. "We chose LoJack Mexico as our strategic partner because of their expertise in telematics, security and vehicle recovery. These critical services will enable us to achieve operational performance at all of our offices and maintain the quality standard that characterizes AVASA-Hertz México."

In addition to stolen vehicle location assist, LoJack Mexico's telematics services will deliver instant alerts regarding speed, travel history and arrival notifications. A custom telematics service platform developed by LoJack Mexico for AVASA-Hertz will also enable better inventory management at stores in all major cities across México.

"By combining CalAmp's leading-edge telematics with our stolen vehicle location assist, we can deliver the most advanced security and connected-vehicle technology to large rental car enterprises, like Hertz, to protect their fleets and optimize logistics and operations at all their stores across México," explained David Román, general manager for LoJack Mexico.

AVASA- Hertz is HERTZ sole representative in México to rent local and international cars. With more than 50 years in the market, AVASA-Hertz operates in more than 170 offices around the country, renting cars, SUVs and minivans. Offering its 4 fleet lines: Regular, Prestige, Adrenaline and Green Collection. To get more information, visit hertzmexico.com or call: 01800 709 5000.

Car Track S.A. de CV, dba LoJack Mexico, a CalAmp subsidiary, is a market leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services in Mexico and across Latin America, helping recover more than ₱3.5 million in assets. We have been active in Mexico for over 20 years and are undergoing a strong growth phase with more than 210,000 software and service subscribers. Today, LoJack Mexico is leveraging CalAmp's telematics technology and software services to create a new level of value for the automotive, insurance, and car rental markets and their end-customers, through easily accessible, innovative connected-vehicle solutions. For more information, visit lojack.com.mx or LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, or LoJack Blog.

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. CalAmp, headquartered in Irvine, California, has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack® is a brand of CalAmp and a leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack and the CalAmp and LoJack logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp, LoJack and/or their affiliates in the United States, certain other countries, and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

