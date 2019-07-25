LoJack Technology Available On All Toyota Models in Italy

LoJack® SVR device, installation and subscription services are included in an optional Plus Pack package for the new RAV4 Hybrid, new Corolla Hybrid and C-HR Hybrid. Alternatively, the LoJack service can be requested as a standalone option through any Toyota dealership in Italy. LoJack Italia delivers recovery rates of stolen vehicles equal to twice the national average enabled by four market-differentiating elements:

proven Stolen Vehicle Recovery Technology through radio frequency that tracks vehicles where other systems are less effective such as containers, underground parking lots and garages;

through radio frequency that tracks vehicles where other systems are less effective such as containers, underground parking lots and garages; the unique partnership with State Police who install special units on patrol cars to directly track and facilitate the recovery of stolen vehicles;

who install special units on patrol cars to directly track and facilitate the recovery of stolen vehicles; a Command Center at the service of the customer 24 hours a day, informing the driver through an alert at the moment the vehicle is stolen, providing constant updates during the search;

at the service of the customer 24 hours a day, informing the driver through an alert at the moment the vehicle is stolen, providing constant updates during the search; the LoJack Security Team supporting the State Police in localizing, recovering and returning the vehicle to the owner.

Plus Pack is offered at a promotional price with the contribution of the Car Maker for customers who sign up for Pay Per Drive financing at all Toyota dealerships in Italy. The Plus Pack offer includes the LoJack Premium service for 4 years, alloy wheels with Yokohama winter tires and the Toyota Touch® 3 with Go Plus satellite navigation system. The complete package enables Toyota customers to enjoy safe and secure mobility, 365 days a year.

"Intelligent Security is a value that should be standard for all vehicles and one step toward this is offering access to LoJack in all of our Toyota models in Italy," said Mauro Caruccio, managing director at Toyota Motor Italy. "Knowing your vehicle is protected from auto theft is priceless for drivers in terms of freedom and security. We're excited to provide Toyota customers with this technology."

"Partnering with a global automotive leader like Toyota is a significant advancement towards making the reliability and security of LoJack available to drivers all over the world," said Justin Schmid, senior vice president and general manager of LoJack International Operation for CalAmp.

About Toyota

Toyota is a world leader in the sector of electrified engines with over 13 million hybrid-electric cars sold worldwide since 1997. This confirms a concrete commitment in helping to achieve sustainable mobility, thanks to the reduction of climate-altering (CO 2 ) and polluting factors harmful to human health (NOx). NOx emissions are in fact more than 90% lower than the limit set by current legislation, for example on Yaris Hybrid the emissions of nitrogen oxides are only 6 mg / Km, compared to the expected limit of 60 mg / KM of petrol cars Euro6 and 80mg / KM of Euro6 diesel. Yaris Hybrid, like the entire Full Hybrid Electric Toyota range, is already homologated according to the new WLTP homologation regulation in force since 1st September 2018. Full Hybrid Electric technology is easy to use, capable of independently managing the synergy of operation between conventional and electric engines, in an exclusive or combined manner, in view of the best possible compromise between energy efficiency, emissions and driving performance. Toyota also believes in the creation of a totally sustainable society, in which everyone can overcome their limits by making use of mobility systems that are not only related to cars and that allow them to move freely and without obstacles and barriers, both physical and social. This is the goal of the global 'Start Your Impossible' campaign, through which Toyota promotes the value of inclusiveness, Mobility for All. In this perspective, the Toyota Team has been identified and made up of Italian athletes belonging to the various Italian Olympic and Paralympic disciplines.

About LoJack Italia

LoJack Italia, a CalAmp subsidiary, is a market leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services in Italy and across the EU, helping over 9 million people protect their assets and vehicles from theft. We have been active in Italy for over 10 years and are undergoing a strong growth phase with more than 260,000 software and service subscribers. Today, LoJack Italia is leveraging CalAmp's telematics technology and software services to create a new level of value for the automotive, insurance, and car rental markets and their end-customers, through easily accessible innovative connected vehicle solutions. For more information, visit lojack.it or LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , LoJack Blog; Top Recovery .

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. CalAmp, headquartered in Irvine, California, has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack® is a brand of CalAmp and a leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, LoJack and the CalAmp and LoJack logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp, LoJack and/or their affiliates in the United States, certain other countries, and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

