Lojas Renner Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Results

4Q25 Highlights

Retail net revenue increased by 4.3% year-over-year with same store sales growth of 3.3% and a gross margin of 56.5%.

Apparel net revenue increased 5.1%, with SSS growth of 4.0%, and apparel gross margin of 57.9% (+0.8 p.p.)

Operating expenses increased 2.0%, resulting in a dilution of 0.7 p.p. as a percentage of net revenue from retail operations.

Total Adjusted EBITDA reached R$ 1,116 million (+9%), with a margin expansion of 0.9 p.p.

Net income totaled a record R$ 553 million (+13%), with earnings per share reached R$ 0.5621, 21% increase.

Completion of the prior share repurchase program and launch of a new share repurchase program for up to 75 million shares.

2025 Highlights

Retail net revenue increased by 9.2% year-over-year with SSS growth of 8.1% and a gross margin of 56.1% (+0.7 p.p.)

Apparel net revenue increased by 10.2% year-over-year, with SSS growth of 8.9%, and gross margin of 57.4% (+0.7 p.p.)

Digital GMV increased by 12.3%, reaching a penetration of 15.5%.

Sales per square meter totaled R$ 17.2 thousand, approximately 45% higher than direct industry peers.

The Company opened 34 new stores, increasing sales area by 1.8%.

Free cash flow totaled R$ 1.4 billion, with a cash position of R$ 1.9 billion and a net cash position of R$ 1.5 billion.

LTM ROIC improved to 14.7% (+2.3 p.p.), remaining above the Company's cost of capital.

Net income totaled R$ 1.5 billion (+22%), while earnings per share increased 27% to R$ 1.4422.

¹Return on Invested Capital (ROIC), calculated as NOPAT divided by Invested Capital, where (a) NOPAT represents operating profit after taxes and (b) Invested Capital corresponds to the average total capital allocated, including equity and debt.

Message from the CEO

Throughout 2025, we made steady progress in capturing the potential of our business model. We demonstrated our ability to deliver improvements across all key metrics to which we have committed for the 2026–2030 cycle. Retail net revenue grew in line with the annual guidance that will take effect from 2026. At the same time, we expanded gross margin, diluted expenses, increased ROIC, and delivered robust cash generation. This combination allowed us to execute a strong distribution of annual profits to shareholders. All these indicators evolved in the right direction, reinforcing our confidence in achieving the guidance presented at Investor Day. Retail net revenue advanced 9.2%, reflecting meaningful market share gains and further strengthening our leadership in the Brazilian apparel retail sector. This performance is the result of a disciplined growth strategy focused on expansion into new cities, increased digital penetration, and continued productivity gains, mainly from trend capture initiatives and effective inventory allocation. Sales per square meter, approximately 45% above direct competitors, continued to improve, demonstrating the efficiency of our omnichannel model. These achievements position us to meet our annual Retail net revenue growth target of 9% to 13% for the 2026–2030 period.

The annual gross margin from retail operations expanded by 0.7 p.p., reaching 56.1%, the highest level in six years, reflecting strong execution and operational discipline. Retail EBITDA grew 9%, with ongoing margin expansion and strong cash generation of R$1.4 billion. Net income reached a record R$1.5 billion, enabling the return of R$1.8 billion to shareholders, in addition to a 27% increase in earnings per share. These results demonstrate the structural progress outlined at our Investor Day.

The fourth quarter began with more challenging conditions, impacted by unusually cold weather and a consumer base with higher indebtedness and reduced purchasing power. However, performance improved throughout the quarter, driven by commercial execution and strong acceptance of our collection. Retail net revenue grew 4.3%, with SSS up 3.3%. Gross margin expanded to 56.5%, resulting from disciplined inventory management and lower promotional activity. Retail EBITDA reached a record R$1.1 billion, with a 1.1 p.p. margin expansion, also supported by the lowest growth in operating expenses for the year.

Our digital channel continued to scale efficiently. GMV grew 10%, accounting for 14% of total sales, with improved profitability. Ongoing investments in logistics and technology strengthened channel integration, increased online availability of new inventory, and reduced delivery times, further enhancing the omnichannel journey and Renner's competitive position versus peers.

Realize CFI maintained positive momentum during the fourth quarter, delivering results consistent with trends observed throughout the year. Operating results of R$64 million were driven by the quality of the portfolio and disciplined credit granting and risk management. Realize CFI remains a key driver of customer loyalty and value creation across the Lojas Renner S.A. ecosystem.

Consolidated net income for the quarter reached R$553 million, with free cash flow generation of R$561 million, underscoring the strength of our results and cash conversion. We ended the year with R$1.5 billion in net cash, ensuring a solid balance sheet and flexibility to invest in disciplined growth. ROIC¹ for the last 12 months reached 14.7%, above our cost of capital, reflecting margin expansion, asset efficiency, and disciplined capital allocation. This result demonstrates the consistency of our trajectory to achieve a ROIC¹ of 20% by 2030.

During the year, we opened 34 new stores, including 23 in the fourth quarter, expanding our physical presence in underpenetrated markets and scaling proven, higher-return formats under the Renner brand. CAPEX totaled R$858 million, reflecting disciplined capital allocation focused on expansion, improvements, and upgrades to selected stores, as well as investments in new technologies. These initiatives increased engagement and contributed to the growth of our active customer base and NPS. For 2026, our proposed capital budget is R$1.050 million, with plans to open 50 to 60 stores: 22 to 30 under the Renner brand, 23 to 25 Youcom stores, and approximately 5 Camicado stores.

In December, we announced a new share buyback program for up to 75 million shares. This initiative reflects our confidence in the Company's long-term growth prospects, supported by the strategy we have communicated and our ability to deliver consistent returns to shareholders.

We conclude 2025 encouraged by the progress achieved by the Company. Although the macroeconomic environment in 2026 presents challenges, we remain confident in the resilience of our business model and our ability to execute effectively throughout cycles. With most structural investments completed, we are well positioned to fulfill the commitments presented at Investor Day. We remain focused on delivering a compelling customer experience, with sustainable growth supported by a strong culture and solid Governance pillars, ensuring long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

Fabio Faccio – CEO

