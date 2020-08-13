Lokai Partners With A Kids Book About™ On Product Set For Children To Help Explain Racism

"It's never too early to start the conversation around equality, justice, and race with kids. We are proud to partner with Lokai to help bring more awareness to the fact that Black Lives Matter and empower kids to use their voices to speak out against injustice," says Jelani Memory, Founder & CEO of A Kids Book About.

Lokai believes that balance is not achieved until everyone is treated equally and that progress lies in laying a foundation for the next generation.

"As a brand about giving back, it is important for us to continue doing our part in the fight for racial equality. This partnership allows us to provide educational resources to the next generation, thus helping start the conversation about racism with children," says Steven Izen, Lokai Founder and CEO.

Lokai bracelets are infused with elements from the highest and lowest points on Earth: water from Mt Everest and mud from the Dead Sea. These opposing elements remind you to find balance through life's highs and lows.

The sale of each set will support organizations that are actively working toward racial justice and equality.

The set is available for purchase here .

About Lokai

Lokai is a socially responsible brand that inspires its community to find balance. Founded in 2013, Lokai infuses its trademark bracelets with elements from the highest and lowest points on Earth: water from Mt Everest and mud from the Dead Sea, reminding wearers to stay humble during life's highs and hopeful through the lows. Lokai believes giving back brings balance, so the company gives 10% of net profits to charity and has donated over $8.5 million since launching. Please visit lokai.com for more information.

