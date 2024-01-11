Lokal Homes Announces New Community in Northern Colorado Springs

News provided by

Lokal Homes

11 Jan, 2024, 17:54 ET

Lokal now selling 89 single-family homes at Parkside at Victory Ridge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lokal Homes, a Colorado-based home builder announced that it has opened for sales at Parkside at Victory Ridge in northern Colorado Springs—featuring single-family homes with modern layouts and elevated features. Homebuyers will also enjoy a prime location with easy access to InterQuest Marketplace and I-25.

"We're excited to build on our continued success in the master-planned community of Victory Ridge by introducing brand-new single-family homes," said Robyn Asbury, Lokal Homes President. "Parkside at Victory Ridge features a versatile lineup of floor plans, along with a walkable suburban-urban location near prime entertainment and dining options."

More About Parkside at Victory Ridge
Base Pricing from the low $500,000s

  • Now selling 89 three-story single-family homes
  • 3 floor plans with up to 2,227 square feet, 3 to 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms
  • 2-bay garages
  • Select plans feature great rooms, fireplaces, covered porches, balconies, and flex spaces
  • Easy commute to the U.S. Air Force Academy, golf courses, and major employers
  • Part of Academy District No. 20, a top-performing school district
  • 140 condos opening for sale in the spring of 2024

With the addition of the new single-family homes, Lokal now offers eight plans in its Victory Ridge communities with attainable pricing starting at $399,999.

Sales Center 

Parkside at Victory Ridge
10618 Larimar Point
Colorado Springs, CO 80908

Open seven days a week

About Lokal Homes 

Lokal Homes is a Colorado-based home builder focused on building condominiums, townhomes, and single-family detached housing throughout the Front Range. Lokal began from a vision created by Dave Lemnah and Ryan Lantz, with a focus on standard features, excellent customer service, and quality building. Since its inception in 2012, Lokal has closed over 2,000 homes from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs. For more information, please visit LokalHomes.com or call 719-247-1520.

Contact: 
Kristen Sanchez
[email protected]

SOURCE Lokal Homes

