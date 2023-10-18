Lokal Homes Announces New Model Homes at Metro Denver Communities

News provided by

Lokal Homes

18 Oct, 2023, 10:47 ET

Lokal to host model grand opening events at communities in Parker and Denver

DENVER, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lokal Homes, a Colorado-based home builder, announced that the company has opened four new model homes at Stonegate in Parker and Gateway Commons in Denver. When complete, the two new communities will offer 290 for-sale condominiums to help fulfill the need for attainable housing in Colorado.

Lokal will host two celebratory grand opening events—highlighted by tours of the brand-new model homes and light refreshments.

Stonegate: Saturday, October 21 - 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Gateway Commons: Saturday, October 28 - 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

"Opening model homes that provide attainable housing in two popular communities across Colorado is a proud moment for us at Lokal Homes. For-sale condos provide homeownership to current renters and first-time buyers where they can pair incredible pricing with below-market interest rates from our lending partner. We have found that our low-maintenance condo living is also a hit with those looking for a lock-and-leave lifestyle," said Robyn Asbury, president of Lokal. "Providing appealing housing opportunities within the City of Denver and Parker is one of the top goals of our company."  

More About Stonegate: Condos now selling from the low $400s

  • 2 to 3 bedrooms, 1-car garages
  • Plans with up to 1,264 sq. ft.
  • Quick move-in homes available
  • Great location near E-470 and Jordan with easy access to the Denver Tech Center
  • Located only five minutes from downtown Parker and 30 minutes from the Denver International Airport (DIA)
  • Two new model homes

16635 Askins Loop
Parker, CO 80134
720-656-4512

More About Gateway Commons:
Condos now selling from the high $300s

  • 2 to 3 bedrooms, 1-car garages
  • Plans with up to 1,264 sq. ft.
  • Quick move-in homes available
  • Great location near 62nd and Tower Rd. near DIA
  • Easy access to Downtown Denver, light rail and the Denver Tech Center.  
  • Two new model homes

6153 N. Ceylon St., Building 1
Denver, CO 80249
720-656-4512

About Lokal Homes 

Lokal Homes is a Colorado-based home builder focused on building condominiums, townhomes, and single-family detached housing throughout the Front Range. Lokal began from a vision created by Dave Lemnah and Ryan Lantz, with a focus on standard features, excellent customer service and quality building. Since its inception in 2012, Lokal has closed over 2,000 homes from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs. For more information, please visit LokalHomes.com or call (720) 656-4512. 

Media Contact:

Kristen Sanchez
[email protected]
720-656-4512

SOURCE Lokal Homes

