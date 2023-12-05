Lokal Homes Breaks Ground at Lyric at RidgeGate

News provided by

Lokal Homes

05 Dec, 2023, 15:03 ET

Lokal to build 270 brand-new attainable homes in Lone Tree, Colorado

LONE TREE, Colo., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lokal Homes, a Colorado-based home builder, joined with leaders from the City of Lone Tree on November 17 to break ground on its new project within the master-planned community of Lyric at RidgeGate™. Lokal will join a distinct group of builders in developing Lyric, a community designed to bring urban appeal and energy to Lone Tree.

Continue Reading
Pictured: Chetter Latcham, Shea Homes President, Dave Lemnah, Lokal Homes Co-Owner, Jackie Millet, Lone Tree Mayor, Robyn Asbury, Lokal Homes President and Tommy Pucciano, Lokal Homes Vice President of Community Development
Pictured: Chetter Latcham, Shea Homes President, Dave Lemnah, Lokal Homes Co-Owner, Jackie Millet, Lone Tree Mayor, Robyn Asbury, Lokal Homes President and Tommy Pucciano, Lokal Homes Vice President of Community Development

A group of Lokal Homes employees, representatives of Lyric, and government officials—including Lone Tree Mayor Jackie Millet, council, and staff—celebrated the groundbreaking of the new community, which will offer a product mix of condominiums and townhomes beginning sales in the summer of 2024. Starting in the $400,000s, the price of a home built by Lokal in Lyric will be roughly half the average purchase price of existing options in the surrounding housing market.

"Lone Tree is an amazing City, and we are blessed with so many wonderful things. Yet, as with the rest of the Denver metro area, we face two major challenges: homeownership and home affordability. With this project—the first condo development in the City in nearly 15 years—Lokal Homes is helping Lone Tree residents tackle both of those obstacles," Millet said.

Lokal Homes at Lyric at RidgeGate

Opening for sales in the summer of 2024

  • 190 two- to three-bedroom condos
  • 80 two- to three-bedroom townhomes
  • Part of Lyric, a mixed-use, master-planned community
  • Exceptional amenities like a fitness area, pool, and restaurant
  • Situated near the RidgeGate Parkway light rail station and I-25
  • Close to the Denver Tech Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Near recreational opportunities at the Rueter-Hess Reservoir, trails, and open space
  • Located within the well-regarded Douglas County School District

About Lokal Homes 

Lokal Homes is a Colorado-based home builder focused on building condominiums, townhomes, and single-family detached housing throughout the Front Range. Lokal began from a vision created by Dave Lemnah and Ryan Lantz, with a focus on standard features, excellent customer service, and quality building. Since its inception in 2012, Lokal has closed over 2,000 homes from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs. For more information, please visit LokalHomes.com or call 720-656-4512. 

About Lyric at RidgeGate

New from Shea Homes, Lyric at RidgeGate™ is an eclectic new home community surrounded by nature—a wonderful new creative contributor to the multi-faceted energy and excitement of RidgeGate. Three large parks are planned with open space and connected trails for fresh-air hikes and rides. Lyric will also offer a restaurant, a welcome center, a residents' fitness center and a pool. The homes will range from condos and townhomes to a variety of single-family detached homes, including two-story, ranch, cottage, and patio homes. The community is ideally situated near several nearby light-rail stations and I-25, making everything—from downtown Denver to DIA— easy to get to. For more information, visit livelyricco.com.

Media Contact:

Kristen Sanchez
[email protected]
720-656-4512

SOURCE Lokal Homes

Also from this source

Lokal Homes Announces New Model Homes at Metro Denver Communities

Lokal Homes Announces New Model Homes at Metro Denver Communities

Lokal Homes, a Colorado-based home builder, announced that the company has opened four new model homes at Stonegate in Parker and Gateway Commons in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.