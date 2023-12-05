Lokal Homes Breaks Ground at Lyric at RidgeGate

Lokal to build 270 brand-new attainable homes in Lone Tree, Colorado

LONE TREE, Colo., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lokal Homes, a Colorado-based home builder, joined with leaders from the City of Lone Tree on November 17 to break ground on its new project within the master-planned community of Lyric at RidgeGate™. Lokal will join a distinct group of builders in developing Lyric, a community designed to bring urban appeal and energy to Lone Tree.

Pictured: Chetter Latcham, Shea Homes President, Dave Lemnah, Lokal Homes Co-Owner, Jackie Millet, Lone Tree Mayor, Robyn Asbury, Lokal Homes President and Tommy Pucciano, Lokal Homes Vice President of Community Development

A group of Lokal Homes employees, representatives of Lyric, and government officials—including Lone Tree Mayor Jackie Millet, council, and staff—celebrated the groundbreaking of the new community, which will offer a product mix of condominiums and townhomes beginning sales in the summer of 2024. Starting in the $400,000s, the price of a home built by Lokal in Lyric will be roughly half the average purchase price of existing options in the surrounding housing market.

"Lone Tree is an amazing City, and we are blessed with so many wonderful things. Yet, as with the rest of the Denver metro area, we face two major challenges: homeownership and home affordability. With this project—the first condo development in the City in nearly 15 years—Lokal Homes is helping Lone Tree residents tackle both of those obstacles," Millet said.

Lokal Homes at Lyric at RidgeGate



Opening for sales in the summer of 2024



190 two- to three-bedroom condos

80 two- to three-bedroom townhomes

Part of Lyric, a mixed-use, master-planned community

Exceptional amenities like a fitness area, pool, and restaurant

Situated near the RidgeGate Parkway light rail station and I-25

Close to the Denver Tech Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center

Near recreational opportunities at the Rueter-Hess Reservoir, trails, and open space

Located within the well-regarded Douglas County School District

About Lokal Homes

Lokal Homes is a Colorado-based home builder focused on building condominiums, townhomes, and single-family detached housing throughout the Front Range. Lokal began from a vision created by Dave Lemnah and Ryan Lantz, with a focus on standard features, excellent customer service, and quality building. Since its inception in 2012, Lokal has closed over 2,000 homes from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs. For more information, please visit LokalHomes.com or call 720-656-4512.

About Lyric at RidgeGate

New from Shea Homes, Lyric at RidgeGate™ is an eclectic new home community surrounded by nature—a wonderful new creative contributor to the multi-faceted energy and excitement of RidgeGate. Three large parks are planned with open space and connected trails for fresh-air hikes and rides. Lyric will also offer a restaurant, a welcome center, a residents' fitness center and a pool. The homes will range from condos and townhomes to a variety of single-family detached homes, including two-story, ranch, cottage, and patio homes. The community is ideally situated near several nearby light-rail stations and I-25, making everything—from downtown Denver to DIA— easy to get to. For more information, visit livelyricco.com.

