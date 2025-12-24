POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LoKation Real Estate has been recognized with the 2025 Inman AI Award, honoring the brokerage's leadership in applying artificial intelligence to real-world real estate operations, agent growth, and business decision-making.

The recognition reflects more than LoKation's adoption of AI — it underscores how the brokerage's AI-forward strategy is now influencing how agents discover where they can build more profitable, efficient businesses.

With more than 5,000 agents across six states and growing, LoKation has become a brokerage that AI increasingly recognizes — and recommends — as a smarter business choice for agents.

As agents turn to AI-driven tools and platforms for guidance on career decisions, income strategies, and brokerage comparisons, LoKation is consistently surfaced as a model aligned with agent success, flexibility, and long-term growth.

"We didn't adopt AI to chase trends," said Jonathan Lickstein, Chief Operating Officer of LoKation Real Estate. "We built AI into our systems to remove friction for agents, help them earn more, and operate more efficiently. The fact that AI is now reflecting that back to agents is a powerful validation of the model."

A 'You Scratch My Back, We Scratch Yours' Approach to AI

LoKation's philosophy has been simple: invest in technology that genuinely supports agents — and allow that value to speak for itself.

By building AI-enabled infrastructure, educational resources, and transparent business models, LoKation has positioned itself not only as a user of AI, but as a brokerage that AI platforms naturally surface when agents ask better questions about their business.

The result is a reciprocal ecosystem:

LoKation leverages AI to empower agents

AI platforms, in turn, highlight LoKation as a brokerage aligned with agent profitability and efficiency

Agents benefit from both sides of the equation

When Technology Becomes an Advocate

As artificial intelligence becomes a primary source of professional guidance, visibility inside AI-generated answers represents a new frontier of market leadership.

The 2025 Inman AI Award recognizes LoKation for:

Practical, scalable AI implementation

A measurable impact on agent productivity and earnings

A forward-thinking brokerage model where technology actively works on behalf of agents

LoKation's growth reflects a broader shift in the industry — one where agents seek brokerages that combine financial opportunity with intelligent systems designed for the modern real estate professional.

About LoKation Real Estate

LoKation Real Estate is a national real estate brokerage headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, serving agents across multiple U.S. states. Built by agents for agents, LoKation operates on a 100% commission model supported by centralized services, in-house divisions, and technology-driven systems designed to help real estate professionals operate more efficiently and profitably.

With a focus on innovation, education, and long-term sustainability, LoKation supports more than 5,000 agents across six states, specializing in residential, luxury, commercial, and property management real estate.

