Loki Therapeutics to Present at 2020 BIO Investor Forum

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loki Therapeutics, an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation cancer therapeutics that leverage childhood vaccination recall antigens, announced that Chris Bradley, CEO and co-founder, will present an overview of the company's scientific and clinical plans at 2020 BIO Investor Forum Digital 2020, being held virtually from October 13-15. Mr. Bradley will also be available to meet with selected investors and companies attending the conference.

During the presentation, Mr. Bradley will highlight the company's groundbreaking AWAKE™ platform, which activates and redirects pre-existing memory T cells created during childhood vaccination to target and eliminate cancer cells. Loki's lead development program – AWAKE-LM-TT – capitalizes on the childhood vaccination for tetanus toxoid (TT) to generate an immune response to solid tumors and metastases presenting the tetanus antigens. Loki is currently advancing AWAKE-LM-TT as a potential treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as metastatic ovarian cancer.

The Loki presentation will be available on demand during the meeting and for 90 days after.

About Loki Therapeutics

Loki Therapeutics is an immuno oncology company that is developing a new generation of cancer therapeutics that efficiently deliver childhood recall antigens to tumor cells with genetically attenuated bacterial vectors. Loki's AWAKE™ technology platform offers a potentially groundbreaking approach to cancer treatment by activating and redirecting pre-existing memory T cells created during childhood vaccination to target and eliminate cancer cells. Key to AWAKE is its utilization of attenuated Listeria Monocytogenes for the precise delivery of recall antigens to tumor environments and into the tumor cell. Loki's lead development program – AWAKE-LM-TT – capitalizes on the childhood vaccination for tetanus toxoid (TT) to generate an immune response to solid tumors and metastases presenting the tetanus antigens. Loki is currently advancing AWAKE-LM-TT as a potential treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as metastatic ovarian cancer. Loki is also pursuing additional development programs based on other childhood vaccines, including polio (AWAKE-LM-PV) and mumps. For more information on Loki Therapeutics please visit www.lokitx.com.

