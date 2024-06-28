LOKITHOR Releases the Smallest Unit Jump Starter: J400

LIVERMORE, Calif., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For a long time, users of jump starters have faced three key issues: safety, starting performance, and portability. While safety and starting performance can be improved through various means, achieving portability has always been the most challenging. Ensuring safety and starting performance often requires a larger device, which compromises portability.

LOKITHOR has risen to the challenge through persistent technological innovation. In 2024, we finally found a near-perfect solution to these three problems and implemented it in the J400. This product excels in safety and starting performance while achieving a high level of portability, making it a significant breakthrough in the market.

What Makes the J400 Special?

Start Completely Dead Batteries

Powerful and safe, the J400 can start your completely dead car battery with up to 2000 amps peak starting current. It is especially suitable for vehicles with 8.0L gasoline or 6.0L diesel engines. Whether you have cars, motorcycles, boats, RVs, ATVs, SUVs, vans, tractors, or lawnmowers, the J400 has you covered.

Extremely Safe

Designed with an integrated battery management system and smart self-identifying clip, the LOKITHOR emergency starter is safe and fully insulated. It offers 10 types of protection, including Spark-Proof Protection, Reverse-Charge Protection, Over-Charge Protection, Over-Current Protection, Short-Circuit Protection, Reverse-Polarity Protection, Low-Temp Protection, High-Temp Protection, Over-Voltage Protection, and Over-Load Protection. It securely connects to any 12-volt vehicle.

Industry-Leading Battery Technology

Utilizing lithium battery discharge technology with a rate of over 80C, combined with an extremely safe battery management system, the discharge current is 2.5 times that of other starting power sources with the same battery capacity. The ultra-compact, lightweight design weighs only 1.5 pounds. This is the key to the J400 being the smallest unit under the same technical function.

Latest Patent Technology: CONNECTMAX

Experience seamless jump-start efficiency with our cutting-edge CONNECTMAX system. It automatically detects the impedance of the clamp connection to the vehicle battery to ensure optimum contact every time, maximizing start efficiency.

About LOKITHOR

LOKITHOR is a global professional manufacturer of multi-functional automotive emergency tools. We focus on integrating multifunctional automotive emergency tools with artificial intelligence technology. We invent, design, manufacture, and promote these tools, committed to providing quality products. Our objective is to offer straightforward and hassle-free solutions for automobile emergencies, constantly striving to develop cutting-edge products that enhance the driving experience.

