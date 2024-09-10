LOKKER Launches Consent Management Solution

Blocks all unauthorized data collection on websites; addresses critical issues with consent managers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. , Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LOKKER , provider of online data privacy and compliance solutions for enterprises, today released a new consent management solution available in its Privacy Edge™ Platform. This builds on LOKKER's earlier release of its Consent Verification tool, which allows businesses to check whether their existing consent management platform is configured correctly.

Many state and federal privacy laws require organizations to provide consumers with the ability to opt in or opt out of their data being shared with third parties and trackers on their websites and ensure that what they consent to is actually happening. Most consent managers, while well-intentioned, don't provide the full protection companies – and their website visitors – expect and need. For example, according to LOKKER research , a website with a consent banner is often sharing customer data before that customer has had a chance to provide consent (over 90% of websites scanned). Also, when a visitor did not consent to sharing all data, some or all of that data was shared regardless.

Consent managers require a substantial amount of manual setup (on average, 90 days) and ongoing intervention to stay current. Most do not scan for new technologies often enough, leaving companies exposed to risks. For example, when a new tag is added, the legal team is not often aware. Additionally, tags are often missing a category or categorized incorrectly; e.g., targeting tags are marked as "strictly necessary."

LOKKER's solution can work as a standalone product or alongside a company's existing CMP to proactively detect and block pixels, tags and trackers and the cookies they set that can serve in a "Reject All" state. This functionality ensures that website consent banners remain up-to-date and effectively blocks pixels, tags, and other tracking methods that many existing cookie consent managers frequently overlook.

To address these issues, LOKKER has added consent management to its existing Privacy Edge platform, which scans daily and blocks in real-time with run-time blocking. It automatically identifies new pixels and cookies and automates much of the current workflow between marketing, legal and engineering. It assures businesses that their consent banners stay current as it regularly scans for new tracking technologies like pixels and fingerprinters. Additionally, the consent solution:

Automatically reads and blocks third-party data collection based on Global Privacy Control (GPC) and Do Not Track (DNT) signals

Scans daily to detect new tags and cookies

Identifies corner cases, such as a pixel causing third-party cookies to drop for certain users

Offers detailed reporting and analytics, including session-level blocking statistics—whether due to admin settings or user rejection via the consent banner

"Our goal has always been to stop unauthorized data collection in real-time, and give companies visibility and a last line of defense against what data leaves the site. Adding a consent management banner was built in direct response to the shortcomings and issues businesses are experiencing with existing consent tools on the market," said Ian Cohen, CEO of LOKKER. "We wanted to help address those and ensure organizations are compliant with new and evolving data privacy laws. This new functionality addresses those concerns."

For more information on LOKKER's new consent management feature, visit https://lokker.com/consent-management-platform/.

About LOKKER

LOKKER (www.lokker.com) is a data privacy software company that stops unauthorized data collection and sharing on websites. LOKKER enables enterprises to operate their websites without running afoul of a rapidly evolving patchwork of data privacy laws and enforcement actions. LOKKER gives companies complete visibility and control over third-party cloud applications, website trackers and ad tech so they can protect their customer privacy in real time without jeopardizing website functionality.

LOKKER frequently helps companies facing legal actions despite best efforts. The existing tools, like asking consumers for consent, are not enough to control the supply chain in the ad tech ecosystem. LOKKER was built to help businesses avoid these privacy risks before they happen.

SOURCE LOKKER