LOKO AI And Anaheim Union High School District Partner To Develop Artificial Intelligence Internship Program

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anaheim Union High School District is excited to partner with Loko AI to develop an Artificial Intelligence Internship Program to give AUHSD students hands-on, real-world experience using software engineering, machine learning and Unreal Engine for Computer Vision.

Loko AI develops Advanced Autonomous Monitoring systems for national and private organizations such as the Port of Virginia and the Department of Homeland Security. Created as a direct response to the Route 91 festival shooting in Las Vegas in 2017, Loko AI fills a critical gap in surveillance, real-time monitoring and synthetic data. Caretaker®, Loko's computer vision platform with Zero Trust cybersecurity protection, takes any video input type and provides instantaneous actionable insights. Paired with their patented Synthetic Reality™ Toolkit, Loko's superior technology is disrupting the entire security and loss prevention industries.

Loko AI is led by visionary Founder & CEO Joseph Zaki, who has over 20 years of visual effects experience delivering groundbreaking visual effects, virtual reality and interactive content for top Hollywood studios, advertising agencies, AAA Game Studios, and Fortune 500 companies. Now, Mr. Zaki is utilizing his extensive technical and visual imaging experience to pioneer AI solutions for public safety and risk management that directly contributes to a better future in Orange County.

Mr. Zaki emphasizes the importance of creating opportunities for young people in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to introduce the next generation to the field: "We intend to help catalyze Orange County into an AI superhub of job creation, education, community building, and we're excited to be pushing the frontier of artificial intelligence and machine learning with AUHSD."

Likewise, the Anaheim Union High School District leads in education, community building, and job creation through their future-ready career pathways across the District, including the Artificial Intelligence pathway at Kennedy High School. This innovative pathway leads students through the world of artificial intelligence with an emphasis on robotics, computer science, and engineering design.

Anaheim Union High School District Superintendent Michael Matsuda emphasized the importance of the Loko AI partnership: "We are excited to be working with the innovative team at Loko AI and creating real-world, workforce opportunities for our students in the disruptive field of artificial intelligence and machine learning."

In the most recent episode of AUHSD Future Talks , Superintendent Matsuda and Mr. Zaki discuss Loko AI and the future of Machine Learning. You can hear the episode on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , and Google Podcasts .

About Loko AI

Loko AI is pioneering Autonomous Systems, Computer Vision and Synthetic Data to solve the hardest security, surveillance, public safety and loss prevention problems facing the world. For more information about Loko AI visit our website , and follow us on LinkedIn .

About the Anaheim Union High School District

The Anaheim Union High School District serves approximately 30,000 students in the communities of Anaheim, Cypress, Buena Park, La Palma, and Stanton. For more information about AUHSD visit our website , subscribe to our YouTube channel , follow us on social media: Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram , and listen and subscribe to the AUHSD Future Talks Podcast on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , and Google Podcasts

