LOL: Laugh Out Loud at Stash Dispensaries - Presented by Verano
02 Apr, 2024, 11:33 ET
ORLAND HILLS, Ill., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "LOL: Laugh Out Loud" is not just a comedy show; it's an experience. Blending humor with the laid-back vibes of cannabis culture, this event promises an evening of relaxation, laughter, and community.
Set against the backdrop of 4/20, this special gathering hosted by Stash Dispensaries - Orland Hills and presented by Verano features a lineup of talented comedians ready to entertain and delight. 🌿✨
Event Details:
- When: April 20, 2024
- Where: Stash Dispensaries - Orland Hills
- Doors Open: 3:30 PM
- Show Time: 5:00 PM
- Address: 9545 167th St Orland Hills, IL 60648
Note: Guests are encouraged to arrive early as the show will start at exactly 5:00 PM. Everyone needs to be seated or standing in their designated areas and quiet by showtime.
Event Highlights:
- On-Site Cannabis Consumption: Enjoy cannabis legally in designated areas.
- Vendor Tables: Interact with leading cannabis brands, with sampling available in certain areas.
- Comprehensive Comedy Acts: A carefully selected lineup ensuring a variety of humor styles.
Performers Lineup:
- Manny Garza
- Ruben Ramirez
- Carter Dockerty
- Payton Ruddy
- Tom Feeback
- Nana Rodriguez
- Kadeem Fuller
- Hosted by: Kush Papi
- Music by: DJ FAMOU5
How to Purchase Tickets and Secure Booths:
This 4/20, make your way to a comedy show like no other.
Secure your tickets or book a vendor booth by visiting [Ticket Purchase Link Here] and [Sponsorships Purchase Link Here].
Whether you're in for the laughter, the community, or the cannabis, "LOL: Laugh Out Loud" promises an unforgettable evening.
SOURCE Stash Dispensaries
