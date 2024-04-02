LOL: Laugh Out Loud at Stash Dispensaries - Presented by Verano

ORLAND HILLS, Ill., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "LOL: Laugh Out Loud" is not just a comedy show; it's an experience. Blending humor with the laid-back vibes of cannabis culture, this event promises an evening of relaxation, laughter, and community.

Set against the backdrop of 4/20, this special gathering hosted by Stash Dispensaries - Orland Hills and presented by Verano features a lineup of talented comedians ready to entertain and delight. 🌿✨

LOL Event Header LOL Event Details

Event Details:

When: April 20, 2024

Where: Stash Dispensaries - Orland Hills

Stash Dispensaries - Doors Open: 3:30 PM

Show Time: 5:00 PM

Address: 9545 167th St Orland Hills, IL 60648

Note: Guests are encouraged to arrive early as the show will start at exactly 5:00 PM. Everyone needs to be seated or standing in their designated areas and quiet by showtime.

Event Highlights:

On-Site Cannabis Consumption: Enjoy cannabis legally in designated areas.

Enjoy cannabis legally in designated areas. Vendor Tables: Interact with leading cannabis brands, with sampling available in certain areas.

Interact with leading cannabis brands, with sampling available in certain areas. Comprehensive Comedy Acts: A carefully selected lineup ensuring a variety of humor styles.

Performers Lineup:

Manny Garza

Ruben Ramirez

Carter Dockerty

Payton Ruddy

Tom Feeback

Nana Rodriguez

Kadeem Fuller

Hosted by: Kush Papi

Music by: DJ FAMOU5

How to Purchase Tickets and Secure Booths:

This 4/20, make your way to a comedy show like no other.

Secure your tickets or book a vendor booth by visiting

Whether you're in for the laughter, the community, or the cannabis, "LOL: Laugh Out Loud" promises an unforgettable evening.

